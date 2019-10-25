STANFIELD — Friday night's game between Stanfield and Riverside was unlike any other either team had played all season.
Due to injuries and low participation for Riverside, both team's agreed at the start of the week to play with 8-man lineups.
"I think a lot of the kids were confused, and honestly a lot of the coaches were too," Stanfield coach David Salas said.
With the field opened up, Stanfield relied on a potent rushing attack that eclipsed 300 yards and led the Tigers to a 44-14 win at home versus Riverside.
"The stats sound better than the game was," Salas said, noting that his team came out flat and struggled to find a rhythm in the awkward 8-man game.
Andrew Shaw ran for both of the Pirates touchdowns — one was from 5 yards out and the other from 55 yards. Nathan Ellis ran in a two-point conversion for Riverside following the first score.
Stanfield (5-2, 2-1 BMC) looks for a statement ending to its regular season at 2A's No. 1 Heppner next Friday.
Riverside's season ends at 0-8 overall and last place in the EOL at 0-4.
"The kids battled till the end," Riverside head coach David Boor said of the season. "I told them after that they have that to hang their hats on."
Football
DAYVILLE/MONUMENT 37, ECHO 34 — At the end of the year 6-man showcase held in Sherman, Echo came up just short in a 37-34 loss against Dayville/Monument.
"Our kids played their hearts out. We just ran out of time," Echo coach Don Walker said.
The showcase marked the beginning of 1A's 6-man playoffs along with an opportunity for the state's 6-man rosters to get one last matchup in for 2019.
"It was just to get the word out of what 6-man is all about," Walker said. "It was great. Nothing but fun."
UNION 40, IONE/ARLINGTON 8 — Union took down Ione/Arlington at home 40-8 at home on Friday.
Ione/Arlington's 2019 season ends at 2-6 overall and 1-4 in Big Sky play. The Cardinals will not qualify for playoffs.
HEPPNER 41, GRANT UNION 18 — Mustangs quarterback Jayden Wilson threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns as Heppner finished off its three-game road swing with a 41-18 win at Grant Union.
Wilson combined his night through the air with 40 yards on the ground and two more touchdowns to bring his total to five in the game.
"We came out and did some nice things early," Mustangs coach Greg Grant said. "It was a frustrating game because of the lack of execution at important moments, but overall, the kids played really hard."
Mason Lehman went for 100 yards receiving and brought in one of Wilson's touchdown passes. Lehman also totaled 59 yards on the ground on just four carries that also included a touchdown run.
Kannon Wilkins hauled in two passes for 29 yards and both for touchdowns.
Heppner (8-0, 3-0 BMC) now finishes off the regular season at home against Stanfield next Friday.
WESTON-MCEWEN 37, PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 7 — Weston-McEwen handled Portland Christian at home, picking up a nonleague win 37-7 on Friday.
After holding a 13-0 lead at the half, TigerScots coach Kenzie Hansell said his team executed much better in the second half.
Blane Peal went 11-18 passing for 173 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. LeBraun Albert caught five balls for 105 yards and both of W-M's passing scores.
Peal also added 41 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Nevin Malchow and Levie Philips also each ran for a touchdown.
W-M (4-3, 1-2 BMC) goes back to league play next Friday in its regular season finale at home versus Grant Union.
VALE 49, UMATILLA 7 — Umatilla traveled east to Vale and fell in a EOL matchup 49-7 on Friday.
Umatilla (4-3, 0-3 EOL) hosts Irrigon in its regular season finale next Friday.
NYSSA 70, IRRIGON 7 — Irrigion dropped its road matchup at Nyssa 70-7 on Friday.
Knights coach Ken Thompson highlighted the play of quarterback Ryan Hussey and running back Frank Chapa in the loss.
Irrigon (0-8, 0-3 EOL) ends the season at Umatilla next Friday.
"Just try to stay healthy and hope we can go over to Umatilla and give them a fight next week," Thompson said.
Boys soccer
IRRIGON 4, UKIAH/LONG CREEK 0 — Irrigon snapped its nine-game losing streak, defeating Ukiah/Long Creek 3-0 at home in EOL play.
Knights coach Luis Campos said Ukiah/Long Creek only had nine players and couldn't field an entire lineup.
"It could have been better," Campos said of his team's performance. "It could have been a lot better. It wasn't what I wanted it to be."
The win is the Knights' first since beating Ukiah/Long Creek in September.
Irrigon (4-9, 3-6 EOL) ends the season at home versus Riverside next Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.