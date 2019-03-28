The Cougars remain unbeaten after Thursday's doubleheader against Bonanza.
The Stanfield/Echo softball team scored 2-1 and 15-7 home victories against the visiting Antlers.
In game one, the Antlers led 1-0 at the top of the seventh, but Kendra Hart tied the game at the bottom of the inning, and Rheanna Rivera drove Megan Wampler in to pull ahead.
"The first game was slow," said coach Janice Scott, "but that last inning was exciting."
In game two, Hart was 2 for 4 at bat with two runs, two RBIs, and a double. Wampler was 1 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, and Faith McCarty hit 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a double. Amber Weems scored two runs.
"Bonanza was really competitive, which was good," Scott said. "They have the fastest pitcher we've seen this season, by far."
Stanfield/Echo (5-0) hosts Riverside on Tuesday.
Softball
KNAPPA 6, HEPPNER/IONE 0 —Heppner/Ione's softball team was no match for Knappa with Madelyn Weaver on the mound on Thursday.
The Loggers junior struck out 14 Mustangs to aid in the win. Knappa scored two runs in the first inning, two in the second, and one each in the third and fourth.
"Their pitching overpowered us today," said Heppner coach Rick Johnston. "We won't see any better for the rest of the year."
The Mustangs' no-hitter was broken in the sixth inning by Marie Chretien's single that grounded into the outfield beyond shortstop and third base. Still, the team wouldn't manage a run.
"We played about as good as we could play with the amount of practices we've had so far," Johnston said. "This was Knappa's eighth game, and only our third."
Heppner/Ione (2-1) hosts Riverside on Thursday.
YAMHILL-CARLTON 15, IRRIGON 10 — Irrigon's home loss on Thursday could have been a lot worse, but a fourth-inning comeback softened the blow.
The Knights were down 9-1 in the second inning, but junior Bailey Botefuhr hit a home run in the fourth that steered the team back on track. She would hit another one out of the park in the sixth inning.
"We made some pretty good plays, and started hitting and pitching well," said coach Jeff Botefuhr of the game's latter half. "I honestly figured we'd be out of there in five short innings, but we never gave up and battled back."
Irrigon (2-5) hosts La Grande's JV team on Tuesday.
Baseball
JUNCTION CITY 21, MAC-HI 1 (5) — Junction City scored 12 runs in the fourth inning at Mac-Hi to wrap the game up early on Thursday afternoon.
The Pioneers' lone run came from Aiden Marly at the bottom of the second. Meanwhile, Hunter Vancurler, Jaxon Fraser, and Henry Casarez each scored four RBIs for Junction City. Vancurler and Jonathan Prescott also scored three runs for the day.
Mac-Hi (1-1) travels to Riverside on Tuesday.
Boys tennis
HANFORD 7, HERMISTON 0 — The Bulldogs couldn't manage a win at Hanford on Saturday.
Austin Garcia and Carter Tolan would give Hanford the toughest competitions of the day, but ultimately lost their singles matches in third-set tiebreakers.
"They're a tough, disciplined team," coach Hermiston Shann West said of the Falcons. "They're probably the top team in the league, and have been for a while. Even with a 7-0 loss, I'm still very pleased with our singles' ability to fight and play at a high level against kids that have more experience."
Girls tennis
HANFORD 5, HERMISTON 2 — Hermiston scored just one singles and one doubles win against the Hanford Falcons on Thursday.
Alyssa Perkins won her first singles set 6-4, lost the second 6-4, and won in the tiebreaking round 6-0.
In doubles, Grace Lind and Malayna Anderson won their first set 7-6, lost the second 6-2, and came back to win the tiebreaker 8-6.
