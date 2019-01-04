Kendra Hart posted 26 points to help Stanfield to their second league win. The Tigers topped Weston-McEwen at home, 66-61.
Nyah Tejada followed Hart in scoring with 15 points.
“It was a close one,” said Weston-McEwen coach Mike Giusti. “We missed some shots and turned over the ball too much. We weren’t very efficient offensively.”
Katie Vescio and Jordyn Lambert scored 22 points each to lead the TigerScots.
Stanfield (2-1, 7-6) travels to Knappa on Saturday for a nonleague matchup. Weston-McEwen (0-2, 6-8) will host Heppner.
Girls hoops
JOSEPH 53, HELIX 21 — Helix opened Old Oregon League play with a home loss to Joseph on Friday.
The Eagles tore away early with a 15-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Arianna Krol led with nine points for the Grizzlies (0-1, 3-8). They’ll hit the road to Elgin on Saturday.
NYSSA 38, RIVERSIDE 14 — Riverside opened Eastern Oregon League play with a road loss on Friday.
Faith Rosen led the Pirates with six points for the night.
Riverside (0-1, 7-6) travels to Irrigon on Thursday.
UNION 39, PILOT ROCK 27 — The Rockets took an early lead, but Union soon got away from them to hand Pilot Rock their third league loss on the road on Friday.
Bre Baleztena posted 11 points to lead Pilot Rock (0-3, 6-6). They’ll host Enterprise on Saturday.
PORTLAND ADVENTIST ACAD. 45, UMATILLA 32 — Umatilla dropped day two of Salem’s Crusader Classic New Year’s Invitational on Friday.
The Vikings (2-10) finish the Invitational on Saturday before returning home to tip off Eastern Oregon League play against Irrigon on Tuesday.
IONE 51, CONDON/WHEELER 24 — The Cardinals improved to 3-0 in the Big Sky League with a resounding home win over Condon/Wheeler on Friday.
Ione (3-0, 8-2) will travel to Echo on Saturday. Condon/Wheeler (1-2, 3-8) welcomes Arlington.
ECHO 51, MITCHELL/SPRAY 10 — The Cougars dominated Mitchell/Spray’s court for their third Big Sky League win on Friday.
Echo (3-0, 5-6) hosts Ione on Saturday.
VALE 57, IRRIGON 29 — Irrigon dropped their season’s first league game on the road to Vale on Friday.
The Knights (0-1, 9-4) hit the road to Umatilla on Tuesday.
Boys hoops
JOSEPH 45, HELIX 35 — Elijah Sprenger scored 20 of Helix’s 35 points, but it wasn’t enough to save their season’s first league game.
“It was a close one,” said Grizzlies coach Zach Orem. “It was back-and-forth pretty much the entire time.”
Helix (0-1, 4-7) will travel to Elgin on Saturday to continue Old Oregon League play.
CONDON/WHEELER 66, IONE 43 — Ione fell to 0-4 in the Big Sky League as Condon/Wheeler handed them a home loss on Friday.
Cooper Johnson fired off 45 points to lead the Knights. JR Roque scored 12 points for the Cardinals.
Condon/Wheeler (2-2, 7-4) hosts Arlington on Saturday. Ione (0-4, 1-10) travels to Echo.
WESTON-MCEWEN 62, STANFIELD 47 — Blair Rudolph scored a game-high 26 points to lead the TigerScots to their second league victory.
Hugo Hernandez led Stanfield with 16 points.
“It was a low-effort game from us. We came out extremely unmotivated,” said Stanfield coach Devin Bailey. “I don’t know if it was the winter break blues, but Weston deserved the win.”
Weston-McEwen (2-0, 4-9) hosts Heppner in Blue Mountain Conference play on Saturday. Stanfield (1-2, 4-9) travels to Knappa for a nonleague game.
NYSSA 54, RIVERSIDE 29 — The Pirates opened the Eastern Oregon League with a road loss.
Francisco Barajas scored seven points to lead the team.
Riverside (0-1, 5-9) resumes league play on Thursday on the road against Irrigon.
UNION 64, PILOT ROCK 31 — Union sent the Rockets home with a rough league loss on Friday.
“It was a terrible shooting night,” said Pilot Rock coach Eric Smidt. “There wasn’t a lot of effort, or a good flow to the game.”
The Rockets (0-3, 1-11) host Enterprise on Saturday.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 77, UMATILLA 38 — Umatilla’s nine-game streak came to a halt on Friday when they fell to Western Christian at Salem’s Crusader Classic New Year’s Invitational.
Uriel Garcia had 14 points to lead the Vikings (10-2), who will finish the Invitational against Amity on Saturday.
MITCHELL/SPRAY 61, ECHO 52 — Echo remains in search of their first league win after falling on the road to Mitchell/Spray on Friday night.
The Cougars (0-4, 1-11) host Ione in Big Sky League play on Saturday.
VALE 60, IRRIGON 46 — The Knights opened Eastern Oregon League play with a road loss to Vale on Friday.
Irrigon (0-1, 6-8) will continue league play at Umatilla on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.