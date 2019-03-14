With the winter weather refusing to let up, the Riverside Pirates hit the tennis court for the first time this season. Stanfield took advantage of that and posted a 7-1 victory over their visitors on Thursday afternoon.
“We haven’t practiced on a real court yet,” said Riverside coach David Boor. “But I was really happy with how we played. We hit the ball well with our returners.”
Stanfield’s Ricky Carrillo got things going with a 6-3 singles win over Riverside’s Jose Sanchez, but Christen Reyes topped Dysen Wilson 8-1 for the Pirates’ sole win of the day.
Zora Gerhke escaped Riverside’s Sariah Thomas 8-6, and Zoe Russell defeated the Pirates’ Joanna Sepuvelda 8-3.
The Tigers swept their doubles matches without a hitch. Russell paired with Eida Piercey for an 8-1 win, and Mya Hayden teamed with Hayden McKague and Chelsea Soto to claim back-to-back wins over Riverside.
“I told the team, ‘This is just glorified practice. We have more matches ahead,’” said Boor.
The Pirates will visit Sherman today, and the Tigers will host Four Rivers.
WESTON-MCEWEN 8, UMATILLA 2 — Strong singles showings helped the TigerScots past Umatilla during Thursday’s match on the Vikings’ court.
Weston-McEwen swept the singles matchups, including an 8-0 victory from Alex Wood.
The TigerScots would also get an 8-0 doubles win from Emma Olson and Cloe Davis.
Umatilla’s only victories came from Connor Journot and Chris Self in an 8-1 doubles match, and Maya Meza and Jenexy Armenta with a 3-0 doubles win that was called early due to sundown.
UMATILLA 2, HELIX 2 — Caleb Mann may have started the day with a 8-2 singles win for Helix, but the Vikings came back to claim the next two matches.
Kennedy Dunn posted a 6-0 win over Umatilla’s Margeret Barrett to wrap up the girls singles matches for the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.