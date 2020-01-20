STANFIELD — Although they trailed by two points at the half, the Stanfield boys rallied in the last two quarters to post a 53-45 Blue Mountain Conference win over Enterprise on Saturday.
"We came out slow, but started playing better defense in the second half," Stanfield head coach Devin Bailey said. "We just weren't scoring in the first half."
Uriel Carrillo posted 15 points to lead the Tigers, while Rene Sanchez followed with 11.
Stanfield (8-8, 3-2 BMC) hosts Pilot Rock on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
NIXYAAWII 81, WALLOWA 38 — The Golden Eagles outscored the host Cougars 25-8 in the first quarter to dominate early as they took home an Old Oregon League win on Saturday.
Quanah Picard scored 14 of the Golden Eagles' 19 points in the third quarter, 12 of which came from beyond the arc.
Tyasin Burns posted a game-high 21 points, while Picard had 19, and Moses Moses 17.
Nixyaawii (10-4, 3-0 OOL) hosts White Swan at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
HEPPNER 52, UNION 46 — Tied at 6-6 at the end of the first quarter, the Mustangs made a 13-10 second-quarter run to remain just ahead of their Union hosts for the remainder of Saturday's Blue Mountain Conference contest.
Jayden Wilson had a game-high 23 points to lead Heppner, while Mason Lehman added 12.
Heppner (8-7, 3-2 BMC) travels to Stanfield on Saturday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
HORIZON CHRISTIAN 51, ECHO 34 — The Cougars fell to 0-6 in Big Sky League action following Saturday's road loss to Horizon Christian.
Javon Curiel posted 13 points, including three treys, to lead Echo.
Echo (0-16, 0-6) hosts Condon/Wheeler on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
GRANT UNION 61, WESTON-MCEWEN 30 — Aiden Wolf finished with a team-best nine points as Weston-McEwen suffered their fourth Blue Mountain Conference loss in John Day on Saturday afternoon.
The TigerScots (3-12, 0-4 BMC) travel to Enterprise on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
WALLOWA 66, NIXYAAWII 53 — Sophie Bronson had a team-high 20 points, but the Golden Eagles could not overcome their Wallowa hosts on Saturday afternoon.
"It was a back and forth game for the most part, but we just didn't rebound well enough to win," Nixyaawii head coach Jeremy Maddern said. "We got off to a real bad start, but we fought back to make it a game."
Kyella Picard finished with 11 points, and Mackenzie Kiona had 10.
Nixyaawii (6-7, 2-1 OOL) hosts White Swan on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
STANFIELD 49, ENTERPRISE 31 — Kendra Hart scored 18 points to aid in Stanfield's fourth Blue Mountain Conference win on Saturday afternoon.
Nyah Tejada chipped in 11 points, and Alexis Shelby grabbed 11 rebounds.
Stanfield (13-3, 4-1 BMC) hosts Pilot Rock on Friday at 6 p.m.
GRANT UNION 42, WESTON-MCEWEN 16 — The TigerScots fell to a three-game Blue Mountain Conference skid on Saturday, as Cloe Davis posted a team-high five points on their road loss on Saturday.
Weston-McEwen (2-13, 0-4 BMC) travels to Enterprise on Friday for a 6 p.m. tip-off.
