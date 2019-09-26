HELIX — Stanfield’s Sisay Hurty ran a season best 16 minutes, 51.80 seconds Thursday, placing third at the Helix Stubblebuster.
“We were expecting him to do that,” Stanfield coach Eric Jensen said. “It did seem like he was struggling, but we had a hard week of practice. He could still do a lot better.”
Henry Coughlan of Enterprise finished first in the boys race, leading the Outlaws to the team title with a paltry 23 points. Coughlan finished in a time of 16:02.20.
The relatively flat course made three loops through town, with about one-quarter of a mile on each loop cutting through the stubble of a wheat field.
Hurty ran with Coughlan the first mile, then got passed by Enterprise’s Zac Knapp on the second mile. Knapp (16:43.4) finished second behind Coughlan.
Bayden Menton of Enterprise (17:10.40) and Trevor Nichols of Heppner (17:39.50) rounded out the top 5.
In the girls race, Enterprise ran away with the team title with 35 points, while Heppner was right behind the Outlaws with 42.
Ellyse Tinglestad of Enterprise won the race in a time of 20:15.90, with Heppner’s Hailey Heideman (20:18.80) right on her heels. Madelyn Nichols of Heppner (20:30.50) was third, followed by Condon’s Kally Wilkins (20:31.20) and Kaylee Cope of Griswold (20:42.80).
NWAC volleyball
TREASURE VALLEY 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — Jessica Whiteley had five kills and nine blocks, and Cherish Borge and Marlee Taula each had nine kills as the Chukars picked up a 25-22, 28-26, 25-14 East Region road win Wednesday night.
Mariah Moulton led the Timberwolves with 13 kills, while Keeley Morrison had eight kills and four blocks, Masie Hancock 16 digs and Abigail Ives 29 assists.
BMCC (5-12 overall, 0-2 East) will play at Big Bend in Moses Lake on Friday.
Boys soccer
PENDLETON 6, REDMOND 2 — Pendleton picked up a 6-2 win over Redmond in its Intermountain Conference opener.
Pendleton (2-2-1, 1-0) continues conference play at The Dalles/Dufur next Tuesday.
MARIST CATHOLIC 5, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — McLoughlin was sluggish, falling being 4-0 in the first half and eventually dropping a nonleague matchup at Marist Catholic 5-0.
“We had a couple of opportunities and missed some really good chances,” Pioneers coach Jose Garcia said. “We’ve got to figure something out. The problem is we beat ourselves.”
McLoughlin (4-4-1, 0-1) returns to Greater Oregon League action at La Grande on Saturday.
RIVERSIDE 7, UMATILLA 0 — The Pirates are riding the success of two consecutive road shutouts after Thursday’s Eastern Oregon League match at Umatilla.
Meanwhile, the Vikings are on a three-match skid.
“It was a disastrous game,” Umatilla coach Pedro Ortiz said. “We haven’t made as many mistakes (as we did) today from start to finish.”
Umatilla (1-3-1, 0-1 EOL) host Four Rivers on Saturday. Riverside (3-3, 2-0 EOL) host Ukiah/Long Creek on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
REDMOND 10, PENDLETON 0 — Pendleton fell 10-0 in its Intermountain Conference opener at Redmond.
Pendleton (0-5, 0-1) looks for its first win of the season in another league matchup at home against The Dalles/Dufur next Tuesday.
RIVERSIDE 2, UMATILLA 1 — Riverside opened its Eastern Oregon League slate with a 2-1 win at Umatilla.
After a scoreless first half, Marisol Pacheco netted two goals in the second to lead the Pirates to victory.
Riverside (3-2-1, 1-0) returns home for a five-game home stand beginning with a nonleague game against Columbia White Salmon next Monday.
SOUTHRIDGE 2, HERMISTON 1 — Hermiston couldn’t convert a penalty kick in the second half and lost 2-1 at Kennison Field.
“The main thing is effort,” Bulldogs coach Freddy Guizar said, noting that the team struggled to recover from the missed opportunity.
Southridge took the lead earlier in the half thanks to a penalty kick of its own.
Hermiston (1-6, 1-4) takes on Richland at home Saturday in Mid-Columbia Conference action.
Volleyball
ECHO 3, IONE/ARLINGTON 2 — Echo struggled with consistency but pulled out a thrilling five-setter at Ione/Arlington with a strong final set performance.
“The girls finally got it together and breezed through it easier than the others,” Echo coach Janice Scott said.
Tylene Skillman had 16 kills, Natalie Toombs had 24 digs, and Faith McCarty had 17 assists in the win for Echo.
Echo (11-5, 5-0) plays at Sherman on Friday.
Tresslyn McCurry led the Cardinals with 11 kills and 10 blocks. Eva Martin had 19 assists, and Emma Rietmann five kills and seven blocks.
STANFIELD 3, ENTERPRISE 2 — Stanfield recovered from a slow start to win in five sets at Enterprise 20-25, 23-25, 26-24, 25-13, 15-8.
Brooke Howland led the Tigers with a double-douwble of 24 kills and 26 digs. Zuri Reeser had a double-double of her own with 19 kills and 22 digs, Brielle Howland nearly notched a triple-double with nine digs, 10 kills and 30 assists.
Stanfield (10-4, 1-1) will host Grant Union and Weston-McEwen on Saturday.
RIVERSIDE 3, UMATILLA 1 — Riverside knocked off Umatilla in four sets 25-22, 18-25, 25-14, 25-14.
“[The] girls played well tonight,” Pirates coach Marie Cain said. “[They] stuck together and worked on managing our side of the next even in the chaos of the game.”
Makaila Lantis led the Pirates with 11 kills, while Lily Rockwell totaled 14 digs in the win.
Both teams continue Eastern Oregon League play when Umatilla (0-12, 0-3) travels to play Vale and Nyssa next Friday, while Riverside (4-11, 2-1) will play at Burns next Friday before taking on Vale and Nyssa the following day.
HEPPNER 3, PILOT ROCK 0 — Heppner won a Blue Mountain Conference matchup with Pilot Rock in straight sets 25-10, 25-11, 25-17.
“We really need to try and continue to work together,” Rockets coach Danielle Baleztena said.
Sydney Wilson led Hepnner with a double-double of 14 kills and 11 digs, while Alexis Cutsforth tallied a team-high 16 digs.
Heppner (7-10, 1-1) hosts Enterprise in league match Saturday. Pilot Rock (2-10, 0-3) hosts Union next Thursday.
LA GRANDE 3, IRRIGON 2 — Irrigon achieved its goal of sending the match to five sets, but host La Grande held on for the nonleague win 25-21, 20-25, 24-26, 25-17, 15-7.
“We had seen them in the preseason and knew coming into this match we wanted to take them to five and we did just that,” Knights coach Vanessa Pacheco said.
Haley White led Irrigon with 22 kills. Emma Mueller tallied 56 assists, and Makenna Collins notched 44 digs and four aces.
Irrigon (12-6, 2-0) returns to Eastern Oregon League action with four consecutive road matches beginning with Burns next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.