Mac-Hi resumed Greater Oregon League play with a resounding 71-33 home victory Saturday over Ontario.
Deraegan Stevens led the Pioneers with 15 points, while Armando Ruiz and Zach Hodgen each added 12.
"This was probably the most complete game we've played this year," Mac-Hi coach Jordan Poynor said. "This group is buying in and starting to play really good basketball."
The victory included a 19-2 third-quarter run that helped bury the Tigers.
"We made a lot of shots in the second half through running great offense, and running the floor," Poynor said. "It was a fun game and a great win."
The Pioneers (11-6, 2-1 GOL) travel to Elgin on Tuesday for a nonleague game.
SHERMAN 79, IONE 28 — The Cardinals were no match for the host Huskies, who handed Ione its 10th Big Sky League loss.
Hunter Padberg led the Cardinals with nine points, including a 7-for-8 performance at the free-throw line. JR Roque followed with six points.
Ione (1-16, 0-10 BSL) hosts Mitchell/Spray on Tuesday.
DUFUR 53, ECHO 28 — The Cougars dropped their fifth consecutive Big Sky League game to the host Rangers.
Dufur held Echo to under 10 points per quarter to secure the win.
Braden MacPherson had a team-high nine points for Echo (2-16, 1-9 BSL), and shot 60 percent from the floor. Noah Scott followed with eight points.
Echo travels to Horizon Christian on Friday.
HEPPNER 82, WESTON-MCEWEN 39 — The Mustangs improved to 7-0 in the Blue Mountain Conference after cruising to a home win over the TigerScots.
Heppner made easy work of the TigerScots in the first half, leading 20-7 after the first quarter, and 41-9 at the half.
Trent Smith led the Mustangs with 19 points. Aiden Wolf had eight for the TigerScots.
Heppner (13-6, 7-0 BMC) will host Stanfield on Friday, while Weston-McEwen (4-14, 2-5) will host Enterprise.
NYSSA 50, IRRIGON 45 — An intense home game resulted in a Eastern Oregon League loss for the Knights.
Irrigon led by eight at the half, but turnovers got the best of the the Knights down the stretch.
"We started out really well," Irrigon coach Davie Salas said. "But we didn't take care of the ball very well in the second half."
Irrigon (7-11, 1-4 EOL) will play at Riverside on Tuesday.
RIVERSIDE 51, BURNS — The Pirates are enjoying a four-game streak after an Eastern Oregon League home win over the Hilanders.
Although the Pirates were down by 11 in the first quarter, and trailed by just three at the half, they rallied to win the second half 32-13, holding Burns to just four points in the third quarter.
Johan Pena led the Pirates with 17 points. Riverside (9-9, 3-1 EOL) hosts Irrigon on Tuesday.
UMATILLA 56, VALE 47 — Sebastian Garcia poured in 19 points in the Vikings' Eastern Oregon League home victory.
The Vikings (14-3, 3-1 EOL) will travel to Irrigon on Thursday.
NIXYAAWII 52, JOSEPH 45 — The Golden Eagles remained unbeaten in Old Oregon League play after beating the Eagles on the road.
Nixyaawii (16-1, 6-0 OOL) travel to Wallowa on Jan. 26.
POWDER VALLEY 71, HELIX 41 — Elijah Sprenger had 11 points to lead Helix, but the Grizzlies suffered an Old Oregon League road loss to the Badgers.
"The score didn't show it, but we played really hard tonight," Helix coach Zach Orem said. "We've kind of been on a losing streak lately, so it's good to see the boys are still going hard."
Helix (4-12, 0-6 OOL) travels to Joseph on Friday.
ENTERPRISE 45, PILOT ROCK 36 — The Rockets fell to 1-5 in Blue Mountain Conference action after a road loss to the Outlaws.
Pilot Rock (2-14, 1-5 BMC) returns home to face Grant Union on Friday.
Girls hoops
IONE 36, SHERMAN 19 — The Cardinals improved to 8-0 in the Big Sky League after a road win over the Huskies.
Jessica Medina led Ione with 14 points, while Hailey Heideman chipped in nine.
Ione (13-2 overall) hosts Mitchell/Spray on Tuesday.
IRRIGON 43, NYSSA 38 — The Knights ended a three-game skid with a home win over the Bulldogs in Eastern Oregon League play.
JaLay Burns had a team-high 13 points and five steals, while Ana Zacarias also had 13 points. Myka Davis recorded seven rebounds.
The Knights (11-7, 2-3 EOL) led by 18 points in the early third quarter before Nyssa rallied back.
Irrigon plays at Riverside on Tuesday.
DUFUR 53, ECHO 44 — The Rangers hand the Cougars a Big Sky League road loss.
Echo led 23-17 at the half, but Dufur rallied for a 15-11 third quarter and went on a 21-10 run in the fourth.
Tylene Skillman led Echo (8-8, 6-2 BSL) with 12 points, while Faith McCarty chipped in 10. The Cougars will host Powder Valley on Monday.
HEPPNER 59, WESTON-MCEWEN 41 — The Mustangs rose to No. 3 in the Blue Mountain Conference after turning away the visiting TigerScots.
Syndey Wilson led the Mustangs with 19 points, while Jacee Currin had 16. Katie Vescio had a game-high 21 points for Weston-McEwen.
Heppner (12-6, 4-2 BMC) hosts Stanfield on Friday, while Weston-McEwen (5-12, 0-6) welcomes Enterprise.
ONTARIO 48, MAC-HI 19 — The Pioneers fell to 0-3 in the Greater Oregon League standings after a home loss to the Tigers.
Mac-Hi will travel to Elgin on Tuesday for a nonleague game.
ENTERPRISE 65, PILOT ROCK 31 — The Rockets dropped a Blue Mountain Conference road game to the Outlaws to fall to 1-6 in league play.
Pilot Rock (7-10 overall) will host Grant Union in league play on Friday.
BURNS 50, RIVERSIDE 19 — Riverside dropped an Eastern Oregon League at home on Saturday.
Faith Rosen had a team-high five points for the night. Riverside (9-8, 1-3 EOL) hosts Irrigon on Tuesday.
VALE 35, UMATILLA 24 — Taylor Durfey had 15 points and 11 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to save the Vikings from their fourth Eastern Oregon League loss.
Umatilla (2-15, 0-4) will travel to Irrigon on Thursday.
JOSEPH 51, NIXYAAWII 34 — The Old Oregon League's No. 2 team was too much for the Golden Eagles as they dropped road game to the Eagles.
"We got off to a bad start and couldn't get our offense going," Nixyaawii coach Jeremy Maddern said. "But I'm real proud of how we responded in the second half. Joseph is a great team."
Ashlyn Looney led Nixyaawii with eight points, and Ermia Butler, Mackenzie Kiona, and Lark Moses each added six.
Joseph remains undefeated in league play, while the Golden Eagles fell to 2-4. Nixyaawii will travel to Wallowa on Saturday.
POWDER VALLEY 51, HELIX 18 — The Grizzlies fell to 1-5 in the Old Oregon League play with a road loss to the Badgers.
Annie Wood had seven points to lead the Grizzlies, while Hannah Christman had five.
Helix (4-12, 1-5 OOL) travels to Joseph on Friday.
