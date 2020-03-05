PENDLETON — Bandon overcame a 21-21 tie at halftime, and used a seven-point streak in the fourth quarter to escape Gervais 43-34 at the 2A girls basketball state quarterfinals at Pendleton High School on Thursday.
The game was the first state appearance for both teams since 1995.
Bandon’s Traylyn Arana drove the win, contributing over half of her team’s points with 24 on the night. She also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds — seven defensive — and shot 8-for-10 at the line.
Arana and Kennedy Turner put together an eight-point run in the early second quarter, but Gervais’ Isabel Vasquez, Katie Hanson, and Salma Villegas answered back with a seven-point streak to tie 21-21 at the half.
Arana, Ashley Strain, and Sterling Williams all contributed points at the line to complete Bandon’s seven-point run that recovered and closed the game.
Gervais (23-5) was led by Hanson and Lilly Welburn with five points each. They will play Coquille on Friday at 9 a.m. in a consolation round at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Bandon (26-1) moves forth to the semifinals to challenge Kennedy on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Girls basketball
KENNEDY 50, COQUILLE 36 — Sophia Carley posted a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds to propel Kennedy to a 2A state quarterfinal victory at Pendleton High School on Friday.
Kennedy (24-4) led by just one point at 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, but used a 15-6 second quarter and an 18-6 fourth to put the game in their control for good.
Morgan Baird led Coquille (23-5) with 13 points and five rebounds, and Drew Wilson followed with 11 points.
Kennedy will play Bandon in the semifinals on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center. Coquille will challenge Gervais in a consolation matchup on Friday at 9 a.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center.
MONROE 54, CENTRAL LINN 35 — Monroe outscored the Cobras 12-5 in the first quarter, and that was enough to seal a trip to the 2A semifinals on Friday at Pendleton High School.
Chloe May, Tyler Warden, and Laura Young posted all 12 of Monroe’s points in the fourth quarter to put the game away for good. May led with 14 points, and Warden and Mirtha Lopez each followed with 13.
Ryleigh Nofziger led Central Linn with 12 points.
The Dragons (22-5) will square off against Union at the semifinals on Friday at 3:15 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, while the Cobras (22-5) play Portland Christian on Friday at 10:45 a.m. at Pendleton High School.
UNION 45, PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 35 — The two teams tied 6-6 at the end of the first quarter, but the Bobcats tore away with an 18-5 third quarter to win the 2A quarterfinals at Pendleton High School on Thursday.
Union’s Taylar Daggett, Kylie Marriott, and Callie Glenn each added a team-high 12 points to the victory. Journie Conard posted a game-high 13 points for Portland Christian (24-5).
Union (25-3) will move on to play Monroe in the semifinals on Friday at 3:15 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center. Portland Christian falls into a consolation game against Central Linn on Friday at 10:45 a.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Boys basketball
TOLEDO 68, BANDON 38 — Conner Marchant and Clifton Howard combined for 47 points as Toledo knocked down a 2A state quarterfinals victory on Friday at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Marchant led all scorers with 24 points and Howard followed with 23. Howard also caught 10 rebounds, and Marchant handed off four assists. Bandon was led by Brandon Freitag and Cooper Lang with 12 apiece.
Toledo scored 18 points in the first and second quarters each, and Bandon could never manage more than 10 points per quarter.
Toledo (23-3) will play Knappa on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the semifinals at the Pendleton Convention Center. Bandon (20-7) will fall into a consolation game against Oakland on Friday at 9 a.m. at Pendleton High School.
KNAPPA 71, OAKLAND 55 — Devin Hooper poured in a game-high 23 points, and Eli Takalo 16 as the Loggers (25-2) scored a 2A quarterfinals win on Friday at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Noah Strempel led Oakland (24-3) with 18 points and six assists. Colton Brownson contributed 16 points, and Triston Mask 13.
Knappa’s next opponent will be Toledo at the semifinals on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center. Oakland will play Bandon in a consolation game Friday at 9 a.m. at Pendleton High School.
COLUMBIA CHRISTIAN 61, COQUILLE 43 — The Knights left no question who would claim the 2A quarterfinals after a 19-6 first quarter on Friday at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Columbia Christian (22-5) got 18 points each from Isiah Mariscal and Moritz Hartwich. Freddie Jackson chipped in 12, and recorded a team-high six assists and six steals. Coquille (23-4) were led by Cort McKinley with 18 points, and Ean Smith with 13.
The Knights are set to face Western Christian in a semifinals contest on Firday at 8:15 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, and Coquille will play Santiam in a consolation round on Friday at 10:45 a.m. at Pendleton High School.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 54, SANTIAM 33 — Western Christian posted a massive 22-9 fourth quarter to advance to the 2A semifinals at the Pendleton Convention Center on Friday night.
Alexander Nicoli scored 16 points, Payton Richardson 12, and Tyron Vanderhoof 10 to lead Western Christian (24-3). Chaz Storm posted 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolverines (22-7).
Up next, Western Christian and Columbia Christian will play a semifinals contest on Friday at 8:15 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center. Santiam will face Coquille on Friday at 10:45 p.m. at Pendleton High School in a consolation matchup.
