UNION — The Weston-McEwen TigerScots’ volleyball season came to an end Saturday after falling to Union in four sets in a 2A state tournament consolation match.
The Bobcats took the first two sets 25-15 and 25-16 before the TigerScots rebounded with a 25-21 third-set win. But the Bobcats rallied back to take the match with a 25-21 fourth-set victory.
“We came out and were just too timid early in the match,” Weston-McEwen coach Shawn White said. “We got more aggressive in the third set, but it just wasn’t quite enough to get to that fifth set. I’m pleased with the fact that they hung in there and kept fighting all the way to the end.”
Ellie Scheibner finished the match with 16 assists, 12 digs, and five blocks. Charli King had 11 assists, six digs, and an ace, and Trinity Hearn posted seven kills, five blocks, and three aces. Carrie Hazen recorded eight digs and three aces, Emma Olson had 11 digs and two aces, and Jesse Manning had 17 digs, 12 kills, and one ace.
“We had four of our top five hitters graduate off last year’s team,” White said. “Almost the entire offensive front was totally first-year varsity players. They finished in the top eight in the state. I’m super excited for the year they had. They battled hard all year.”
Girls soccer
CATLIN GABEL 5, RIVERSIDE 0 — The 3A/2A/1A’s top-seeded Catlin Gabel got the best of Riverside in Saturday’s state quarterfinals match, shutting out the visiting Pirates and knocking them out of the playoff running.
“They played tough,” Riverside coach Carlos Velasco said, “we just made some mistakes in some corner kicks and direct kicks.”
Just like last year, the Pirates’ season ended with a quarterfinals road shutout.
“Overall, I believe we had a really good season,” Velasco said. “We finished with only two losses and two ties. We’re really proud of the girls.”
Boys soccer
OREGON EPISCOPAL 3, RIVERSIDE 2 — For the second season in a row, Riverside’s season was cut short by Oregon Episcopal.
On Saturday, the Pirates lost in overtime to the host Aardvarks in a 3A/2A/1A state quarterfinals battle.
“It was a fair match,” Riverside coach Jose Duenas said. “We definitely showed we weren’t a No. 7 seed. The team showed their heart and passion for soccer out there. They gave it their all, no doubt about it.”
Riverside senior Ulyses Lopez scored one goal in regular play and another in overtime, but the Aardvarks remained in control.
“It was a rough season in the beginning,” Duenas said, “but I knew at the end we would see the light. That’s what happened today.”
VALLEY CATHOLIC 3, MAC-HI 0 — Valley Catholic netted two goals in the opening 15 minutes of Saturday’s 4A quarterfinals match, and that was all it took to stay ahead of the visiting Pioneers until the very end.
“It started with a couple of mistakes in the back trying to play the ball,” McLoughlin coach Jose Garcia said. “(Valley Catholic) stole the ball, and that was it. We fought back, we tried really hard, but they defended those two goals well.”
The loss, which ended the Pioneers’ season, followed three consecutive 1-0 victories that earned them their trip to the quarterfinals.
“Mistakes were made from our guys being nervous and not being ready,” Garcia said. “It just threw us off. It’s hard to recover after that. Bottom line, we’re so proud of these boys. They fought all the way to the end.”
Cross-country
HERMISTON AT WIAA 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS — Sophomore Cydney Sanchez placed 30th, and junior Amanda Nygard 55th, to end their cross-country season at the WIAA 3A state championships in Pasco on Saturday.
Sanchez crossed the finish line at 19:22.70, and Nygard at 19:41.90 in their last race of the season.
North Central won the team title with 20 points, leaving the second-place winners from Holy Names Academy in their dust. North Central had the top three runners in the race.
Girls swimming
HERMISTON PLACES TWO IN STATE — Georgia Stevenson placed second in the 100-meter backstroke, and Abigail Sharon third in the 100 butterfly at Saturday’s districts meet in Kelso, Washington, to earn a trip to the WIAA state meet in Federal Way on Friday and Saturday.
Sharon and Stevenson’s 200 freestyle relay team also consisting of Laly Morfin, Bailey Young, earned fourth place at the districts competition.
Overall, the Bulldogs finished sixth out of 10 teams — two places higher than the previous year.
“I am incredibly proud of the team as a whole,” head coach Sara Sargent said. “They have all worked extremely hard this past season. We are growing in numbers, strength, and talent.”
