HELIX — Weston-McEwen improved to 6-0 on the volleyball season Tuesday with a victory over Irrigon in the finals of the Helix Tournament.
After three round-robin matches, the TigerScots beat the Knights 25-19, 25-21 in the championship match.
“Irrigon is a really good team,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “It was fun and entertaining.”
Knights coach Vanessa Pacheco repaid the compliment.
“I’m always excited to see Weston-McEwen,” she said. “They give us a run for our money.”
W-M opened the day with a 25-9 win over Helix in round-robin play, then topped Enterprise 25-13. The TigerScots dropped its set to Irrigon 25-18, but rallied back in the finals.
“Part of our goal is to play a lot and get repetitions since we don’t play club ball,” White said.
On the day for the TigerScots, Charli King had 14 assists and two aces; Ellie Scheibner added 12 assists, two kills and two assists; Cloe Davis 13 kills and two blocks; Trinity Hearn 10 kills, eight blocks and three aces; Kendra Zink 11 kills; Jesse Manning 14 digs, 12 kills, two blocks and four aces; Emma Olson seven digs; and Carrie Hazen went 25-for-25 at the service line with four aces.
Irrigon opened round-robin play with a 25-19 win over Enterprise, and then beat host Helix 25-7 before topping W-M.
Helix dropped the third-place match to Enterprise 25-18, 25-19.
Rylee Mann led the Grizzlies with five kills; Kyla Harper had three kills; Kyleen Stahancyk seven digs; and Ellie Reeder seven assists.
The TigerScots and Knights both will be at the Heppner Tournament on Saturday, along with St. Paul, Grant Union and Vernonia.
IMBLER 3, PILOT ROCK 0 — The Panthers got off to a quick start and beat the host Rockets 25-12, 25-19, 25-16 in a nonleague match.
“I saw Athena (Weston-McEwen) beat them in three; I didn’t really know what to expect,” Rockets coach Danielle Baleztena said. “They are good at placing their passes. My girls did some really good things, just not enough.”
Lillie Brewer led the Rockets (1-1) with five kills. Kylie Gaines added four kills; Emily Lambert four aces; Erin Zacharias five assists; and Trinity Price and Natalie Lankford three digs each.
Pilot Rock will play at Nixyaawii on Thursday.
Boys soccer
MILTON-FREEWATER — In a battle to claim the season opener, Tuesday's match between McLoughlin and the visiting Umatilla Vikings boys soccer team ended in a 2-2 draw.
Junior midfielder Emmanuel Arredondo opened scoring for the Vikings at the 25-minute mark in the first half with a free kick that ricocheted off the left post and cross bar before reaching the net.
Mac-Hi evened things out with 20 minutes left in the second half with a shot from outside the 18 box. The Pioneers pulled ahead with another goal 10 minutes later, but Vikings junior midfielder Oliver Burman sent junior forward Jefri Coria a pass to score and tie it up once again.
"It was a really good game. There were a lot of touches from both teams," Umatilla coach Pedro Ortiz said. "Any team could have taken the win."
The Pioneers are back in action Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Pendleton, while the Vikings hit the road Sept. 12 at Portland Christian.
PENDLETON 4, LEWISTON 1 — In Pendleton, the Buckaroos knocked down its first win of the season in a preseason opener against visiting Lewiston.
Next up, Pendleton (1-0) welcomes Mac-Hi on Thursday for another nonleague match. Game time is at 4:30 p.m.
LA GRANDE 4, RIVERSIDE 0 — Riverside suffered its second consecutive loss on the season on Tuesday after the La Grande Tigers shut them out at home.
The Pirates (0-2) host Riverside on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Girls soccer
LEWISTON 12, PENDLETON 0 — The Pendleton Bucks couldn't manage a goal in its preseason opener against visiting Lewiston on Tuesday.
"It was a rough one," coach Paul Parker said. "We're extremely young — we're only returning two starters from last year. I'm super proud of the girls. They played phenomenal. The Lovercheck twins played lights out in front and Lindsey Little Sky (GK) was on fire."
The Bucks (0-1) hit the road to La Grande for another nonleague match on Thursday. The contest begins at 4 p.m.
