ATHENA — Weston-McEwen ran its record to 3-0 on Friday, March 19, handing visiting Riverside a 33-6 Blue Mountain Conference loss.
“It was a good game for the entire TigerScots program,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “We had eight different guys run the ball, and three guys play quarterback. We are excited as a program to be 3-0. It was a great afternoon to play football.”
The teams played 9-on-9 because the Pirates (0-1), who had just 12 players.
Hansell said Riverside coach David Boor contacted him before the game and asked if they could alter the game. He was happy to oblige.
The TigerScots led 20-0 at the end of the first quarter, and 26-0 at the half.
In the first quarter, Nevin Malchow ran for a 46-yard touchdown, while Blane Peal threw touchdown passes to LeBraun Albert (22 yards) and Theo White (20 yards).
Peal connected with Cameron Reich on a 40-yard score in the second quarter.
The Pirates scored late in the third third quarter as freshman quarterback Riley Lantis ran the ball in from 1 yard out to make it 26-6.
In the fourth, the TigerScots finished the scoring. Bryson Choin ran the ball for 8 yards, but fumbled the ball into the end zone. His teammate, Sebastian Roggiero pounced on the loose ball for the touchdown.
“Right now, with everything going on, the student athletes are going out and competing,” Hansell said. “Give it to Riverside, they played hard the entire game. We had 15% of the stands full, the end zone was full and the parking lot was full. There’s a lot of rewards to playing football in March.”
DUFUR 52, IONE/ARLINGTON 14 — Cooper Bales threw for two touchdowns, and returned a kickoff 78 yards for another to lead the Rangers (3-0) over the host Cardinals in Special District 2 action at Arlington High School.
“We had some good things happen,” I/A coach Dennis Stefanie said. “We were only down 6-0 after the first quarter. It was 38-0 at the half, but we had a come to Jesus talk with the kids at halftime and they came out and played aggressive. We took some steps forward and made progress.”
In the third quarter, Hunter Padberg scored on a 9-yard run to put the Cardinals (0-2) on the board.
Bales returned the ensuing kick to the end zone.
“He is a good athlete and very crafty,” Stefanie said of Bales. “Just a good all-around athlete.”
In the fourth quarter, Padberg connected with Sam Grady on a 15-yard touchdown.
Padberg finished with 68 yards passing and 62 rushing. Cedric Dayandante added 57 yards rushing for the Cardinals.
Ione/Arlington will host Pilot Rock on Friday, March 26.
MCLOUGHLIN 43, IRRIGON 0 — The Pioneers (1-1) handed the visiting Knights a nonleague loss to pick up their first win of the season.
“We moved the ball well, and we got down inside the red zone a couple of times, but we couldn’t score,” Irrigon coach Ken Thompson said. “We are young, but they are all playing really hard.”
It was the first game for the Knights, who had scrimmages the first two weeks of the season.
“My hat’s off to Mac-Hi,” Thompson said. “There were some rough lessons out there, but this group is fired up, and our older kids are being good leaders. We just need to learn the hard knocks of football. We will get there.”
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 49, ECHO 24 — The Redsides picked up a Special District 4 road victory over the Cougars.
No other details were available.
Volleyball
HEPPNER 3, GRANT UNION 2 — The Mustangs improved to 4-0 in Blue Mountain Conference play with a 25-18, 25-23, 17-25, 23-25, 17-15 home victory over the Prospectors.
“They are tough,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said of Grant Union. “They swing hard, and they are big across the front. We have to be scrappy.”
Sydney Wilson led the Mustangs (5-1 overall) with 28 digs, 15 kills and two blocks. Alexis Cutsforth added 38 digs, while Marlee Mitchell had 14 digs and eight assists, Genevieve Smith 19 assists, Aimee Turrell five digs and five kills, and Sage Ferguson 12 digs and three aces.
Middle blocker Zabrena Masterson, who missed two weeks with an injury, returned to the court and had three kills.
Boys soccer
LA GRANDE 1, PENDLETON 0 — The Tigers scored the game’s lone goal with 20 minutes left in the second half to hand the host Bucks a nonleague loss.
“It was a very good game,” Pendleton coach Alex Erazo said. “La Grande was a much better team than us, but we were eighth there with them until the last 20 minutes. I couldn’t be more proud of them right now.”
Goalkeeper Kyle Field finished with seven saves for the Bucks.
Pendleton (1-1) will play at Ontario (4-0-1) on Monday, March 22.
“We are anticipating a tough game,” Erazo said. “They have some quality wins under their belt.”
MCLOUGHLIN 6, IRRIGON 0 — The Pioneers scored all six of their goals in the second half to hand the visiting Knights a nonleague loss on Thursday, March 18.
Hector Castillo scored two goals for Mac-Hi (5-0-1), while Kael Castruita, Rolando Castillo, Jose Gomez and Christopher Garcia each scored one goal.
“We were playing too confident, and you can’t do that no matter what team you play against,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. “We moved Hector to striker. He is so fast and was able to win battles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.