COQUILLE — The Weston-McEwen TigerScots breezed through the first round of the 2A state volleyball tournament, taking down the Coquille Red Devils in three sets Saturday afternoon.
The Blue Mountain Conference's fourth-ranked TigerScots swept the Sunset Conference's league champions 25-9, 25-21, 25-18 to punch their ticket to the second round, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Redmond High School.
The TigerScots (18-11) will open play at 6 p.m. against Central Linn (20-3).
"They played excellent team-wide," Weston-McEwen coach Shawn White said. "Coquille had the home court. There was a big crowd. It was loud. But our girls came in and played outstanding. They really took it to 'em."
Ellie Scheibner posted 19 assists, 13 digs, six blocks, and went 13-for-13 at the service line for the TigerScots. Charli King had 11 assists, nine digs, and served 16-for-16. Trinity Hearn drove the offense with 11 kills, and Cloe Davis had 10. Kedra Zink recorded a team-high 17 digs and added seven kills, while Emma Olson went 13-for-13 at the line with a pair of aces.
Volleyball
VERNONIA 3, STANFIELD 0 — Stanfield's state run came to an early end as the Tigers fell to the Northwest League's Vernonia Loggers (21-7) in the first round of the 2A state volleyball tournament Saturday.
The Blue Mountain Conference's No. 2 Tigers (19-9) hung close to open the match with a 25-20 first-set loss, but dropped the final two sets 25-10 and 25-16.
"We actually started off pretty well and took the lead in the first set," Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. "The turning points was midway though the set and we had a serve receive breakdown. There was no time to recover. Unfortunately, we carried that over to the second set."
Brooke Howland and Zuri Reeser each had eight kills for the Tigers, and combined for 27 digs. Savannah Sharp added 12 digs and 12 assists, while Brielle Howland had 10 assists, Alexis Shelby eight blocks and Kendra Hart three kills.
"They were disappointed, but I think they realize a lot of good teams stayed home," Ganvoa said.
The Tigers lose just four seniors, and return a wealth of talent for next season.
"That is what the girls see," Ganvoa said. "We had some good senior leadership, but we have some younger players coming up in the system."
In four trips to state (including 1978, 1988, 1990), the Tigers have never won a match.
NORTH EUGENE 3, PENDLETON 0 — The Buckaroos' volleyball season came to a three-set finish Saturday afternoon after the Midwestern League's second-ranked North Eugene Highlanders took them down in the first round of the 5A state playoffs.
Pendleton (10-9) fell in sets of 25-20, 25-10, 25-16 to the host Highlanders (16-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.