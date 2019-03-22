The Umatilla Vikings' baseball season is off to a rocky start, dropping Friday's home doubleheader to Sherman.
The Vikings lost the first game 14-2, and the second 20-7.
In game one, Jaden Cragun hit 2 for 3, both of which were singles. Joey Fries was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
In game two, Andrew Wilson hit a triple with three RBIs, but Sherman scored 11 runs in the first inning to stay out front early on.
"We struggled right out the gate in game two," said coach Jon Garrett. "We're real young this year — we have 13 freshmen and sophomores on the team. We still have to figure out who's going to fit where."
Despite the first inning, Garrett said game two was a better outing for his team.
"The kids battled all the way through," he said.
Umatilla (0-2) head to Creswell next Saturday for another doubleheader.
Baseball
NYSSA 17-13, STANFIELD/ECHO 3-2 — The Cougars may have dropped two more home games, but coach Brad Rogers remains optimistic.
"It's another learning process," Rogers said. "Our pitching is much, much improved."
The Cougars threw 50 percent strikes for the day. In game one, Jaydon Sanchez pitched 3⅓ innings, struck out four and gave up just four hits, and gave up just two in the second game.
Michael Connell led the offense, going 2 for 4 at bat with two singles and an RBI.
In game two, Sanchez was 2 for 3 at bat with two singles. Dillon Dunlap was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
But it would be their errors that cost them both games — they committed 24.
Stanfield/Echo (0-4) travel to Irrigon on Friday for a doubleheader.
COLUMBIA (WA) 15, RIVERSIDE 1 (5) — AJ Cemore would score the Pirates' only run at the top of the second inning, but their Columbia hosts would respond with 10.
The Bruins ran in three more at the bottom of the third to call the game early.
Riverside (0-1) hosts Weston-McEwen and Sherman on Tuesday, starting at 10:30 a.m.
Softball
ENTERPRISE/WALLOWA/JOSEPH 10, PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 8 — The Rockets led 7-2 in the fifth inning, but Enterprise answered back with eight runs to end the game in their favor in day one of the Rocket Invite.
"Our pitchers struggled a little, and we had too many errors," said coach Darin Fitzpatrick.
Erin Zacharias slammed a home run for the Rockets to assist in their lead before the game got away from them.
The Rockets (1-1) host Lost River today at 9 a.m., and Vernonia at 5 p.m. to continue forward in their home tournament.
WALLA WALLA 11, MAC-HI 1 (6) — The Pioneers took home a road loss to open their season on Friday afternoon.
Jaycee Deal scored Mac-Hi's only run at the top of the third, and the Blue Devils posted eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game early.
Mac-Hi (0-1) will compete in Newport's Battle at the Beach with a game against Yamhill-Carlton on Monday.
Boys tennis
UMATILLA, STANFIELD/ECHO AT MAC-HI — The Pioneers swept their home matches on Friday afternoon, dropping just one singles match.
In singles, the Pioneers' Bryan Abrego defeated Umatilla's Israel De La Cerda 8-3. Ian Miller (Mac-Hi) beat Ulises Armenta (Umatilla) 8-4.
Cristian Alaniz scored the Vikings' only win of the day, escaping Mac-Hi's Rafael Peryada 8-6.
Alexis Perez and Dylan Quist (Mac-Hi) paired for a 9-7 doubles win over Umatilla's Connor Journot and Chris Self, and Rolando Castillo and Christopher Garcia (Mac-Hi) posted an 8-6 win over Lynkin McLeod and Izayah Rodarte (Umatilla).
Quist and Perez, and Castillo and Garcia, also claimed both of their doubles matches against Stanfield, 8-1.
"I was very pleased with how the team bounced back and played today," said Pioneers coach Danny Sanchez. "Hopefully, with a few more practices over spring break, we can start improving more."
HELIX 2, RIVERSIDE 1 — Caleb Mann and Sam Kubishta won each of their singles matches over Riverside on Friday, but lost their doubles match 8-2 against the Pirates' Jose Sanchez and Christian Reyes.
Kubishta's singles win was his first of the season.
"This was a much better match than last Tuesday (against Weston-McEwen and Stanfield/Echo)," said Helix coach Zach Orem. "It was a step in the right direction."
Girls tennis
UMATILLA, STANFIELD/ECHO AT MAC-HI — Umatilla was no match for their Mac-Hi hosts on Friday.
Daisy Alvarez, Leslie Diaz, and Aspen Potter all took care of their singles matches. Kasey and Jessica Lesko, and Emily Martinez and Jayln Mendoza, posted big doubles wins over the Vikings.
Chelsea Soto of Stanfield topped Mac-Hi's Sara Harris 8-6 in the Tigers' only singles match of the day.
HELIX, CONDON/WHEELER AT RIVERSIDE — Mackenzie Dunn won back-to-back singles matches against Margaret Campbell of Condon/Wheeler and Daisy Sanchez of Riverside on Friday.
The Grizzlies' Darla Holden also took home an 8-1 singles win over Riverside's Analeah Amaya.
Dunn and Holden then teamed up for a 6-1 doubles win over the Pirates.
