The Umatilla boys have set their sights on the 3A Eastern Oregon League district championships after defeating Burns on Tuesday, 49-38.
Although they took home the win, things didn’t look promising the entire time — the Vikings were down by 11 points in the third quarter.
“It was a slow start, to say the least,” said coach Scott Bow.
The Vikings rallied in the final eight minutes to outscore their visitors 22-11 to pull ahead down the stretch.
“We brought the energy up and changed up our defense,” Bow said. “We did better in transitioning our offense to finally let us get to the net.”
Andrew Earl led Umatilla with 13 points.
The No. 2 Vikings (19-6, 7-4 EOL) challenge the No. 1 Nyssa Bulldogs on Friday to compete for the district championship. Tip-off is at 5 p.m.
Boys hoops
NYSSA 58, RIVERSIDE 45 — The Pirates ended their season with a home loss on Tuesday.
Coach Clair Costello said Riverside played “right with Nyssa” until the third quarter, when the Bulldogs went on a 22-6 run to put the game away.
“The third quarter was our downfall,” Costello said. “But the boys overachieved this year. They played better than they have in the past two years.”
Johan Pena posted 14 points to lead Riverside (10-14, 4-6 EOL), and Juan Reyna and Mario Madrigal each added eight.
Riverside stands at No. 4 of 6 in the Eastern Oregon League.
Girls hoops
NYSSA 31, RIVERSIDE 23 — With the game tied with just three minutes left to play, Nyssa’s Alexia Arredondo hit a 3-pointer that kept the contest out of Riverside’s reach for good.
“After that 3, we missed a bunch of shots,” said coach Clair Costello. “Up until then, we were right alongside them.”
Megan Hegar scored 10 points to lead the Pirates (12-11, 4-6 EOL), and Brendy Avalos and Faith Rosen each posted five.
“The girls played really good defense this year,” Costello said. “We’ve just had a hard time scoring.”
Riverside ended at No. 4 of 6 in the Eastern Oregon League.
