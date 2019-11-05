PORTLAND — The Umatilla boys soccer team’s 3A/2A/1A state playoff run came to an untimely end on Tuesday afternoon as the Vikings were shut out 6-0 by host Catlin Gabel Eagles in the first round.
The loss halted a four-match streak for the Vikings, who finished regular season play at No. 2 in the Special District 6 standings. It is the second year in a row that the Vikings fell in the first round of the state playoffs after losing to Oregon Episcopal 6-1 last season.
Girls soccer
CATLIN GABEL 8, UMATILLA 0 — The hosting Eagles put up seven goals in the first half alone to keep the Vikings from advancing in the 3A/2A/1A girls soccer state playoffs on Tuesday.
“We played the first half pretty scared,” Umatilla head coach Tim Lee said, “but we frustrated them quite a bit in the second half. We pushed the ball on their end and held our own.”
The Vikings finished their season at No. 2 in the Special District 6 standings. Tuesday’s match marked their first playoff appearance since 2014, where they dropped a 4-3 match to Western Mennonite/Perrydale in the first round.
“I’ve done this for 13 years now,” Lee said, “and this is a great group of girls. Our three seniors (Lizzy Burres, Patty Burres, and Natalie Soto) definitely showed the definition of leadership this year, and our underclassmen show a lot of potential.”
