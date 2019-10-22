UMATILLA — For the second time this season, Umatilla held Irrigon without a single goal.
The Eastern Oregon League’s No. 3 Vikings boys soccer team (6-4-1, 4-2 EOL) hosted the fifth-ranked Knights (3-9, 2-5 EOL) and handed them a 10-0 shut out on Tuesday, following their 16-0 road win over Irrigon earlier in the season.
“They are playing well,” Umatilla head coach Pedro Ortiz said. “We are still working on better deep passes and high pressure.”
Sophomore forward Alexis Ruiz netted a match-high four goals, and junior forward Jefri Coria completed a hat trick as Umatilla buried Irrigon early. Junior forwards Oliver Burman and Caleb Grigs, and senior midfielder Jose Alaniz also scored a goal apiece. Every goal was scored in the first half.
Umatilla hits the road to Four Rivers on Saturday, while Irrigon hosts Ukiah/Long Creek on Friday.
Volleyball
ECHO 3, CONDON 0 — The No. 2-ranked Cougars were unstoppable at the service line as they knocked down a swift three-set win over their Condon hosts on Tuesday to finish their regular season.
“They played really well. They put the ball in-system, for the most part,” Echo coach Janice Scott said. “We really improved on our serving.”
Freshman designated setter Halee Holman was 26-of-26 at the line with three aces, and senior middle blocker Katrina Morrison was 17-of-17 with four aces. Freshman setter Morgan Hendrix and freshman outside hitter Elliot Glenn also finished the night with perfect serving records.
Senior middle blocker Tylene Skillman recorded 14 kills and five blocks, and served 14-of-15, and sophomore setter Faith McCarty went 12-of-15 with 16 assists.
Echo (17-7, 10-2 BSL) host the Big Sky District Tourmament on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
IONE/ARLINGTON 3, SHERMAN 0 — After falling behind 9-2 in the first set, Ione/Arlington settled in for a home sweep of Sherman 25-21, 25-15, 25-14 to secure fourth-place in the Big Sky.
Sherman was without one of its top players, but the Cardinals kept their thoughts on their side of the net.
“Our girls played their game,” Cardinals coach Teren Humphrey said. “They focused on themselves, not the other team.”
Tresslyn McCurry led the Cardinals 12 kills and three blocks, while Emma Rietmann had seven kills in the win. Eva Martin also dished out 17 assists and Isabella Mastriona led with 12 digs.
At fourth in its league, Ione/Arlington (9-8, 6-6) ends the season just outside the cut for the 1A play-in round.
ENTERPRISE 3, WESTON-MCEWEN 0 — The Outlaws brought enough energy to bring down the TigerScots in their final match of the regular season on Tuesday evening.
Weston-McEwen fell to their Enterprise hosts 25-20, 25-10, and 25-20.
“We did not come with the effort we needed to win,” TigerScots coach Shawn White said. “We just could not match Enterprise’s intensity.”
Emma Olson had a team-high 16 digs, and Carrie Hazen added 14. ellie Scheibner posted 14 assists, and Charli King followed with 11 more and six digs. Jesse Manning posted 11 digs and nine kills, and Cloe Davis had eight kills and four blocks.
Weston-McEwen (16-9, 6-5 BMC) challenge Heppner at Union on Saturday at the Blue Mountain Conference district tournament.
UNION 3, PILOT ROCK 0 — Pilot Rock dropped its season finale at Union, getting swept 25-7, 25-6, 25-11.
Pilot Rock ends the year 2-22 overall and in last place in the Blue Mountain Conference at 0-12.
BAKER 3, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — McLoughlin closed the season with a straight set loss at Baker 25-9, 25-15, 25-16.
Mac-Hi finished last in the Greater Oregon League with a final record of 6-13 overall and 1-5 in league play.
PENDLETON 3, HOOD RIVER VALLEY 1 — Pendleton won its fifth straight Intermountain Conference match Tuesday, winning at Hood River Valley in four sets 25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-13.
Pendleton’s Zoe Jones had an efficient 16 kills with just four errors to go with her seven digs and two aces. Daisy Jenness also notched 12 kills with just two errors on the night. Carissa Cooley led the team with 13 digs and five aces.
Pendleton (10-7, 6-3 IC) closes the regular season at home versus the conference’s top team Ridgeview.
Girls soccer
THE DALLES/DUFUR 9, PENDLETON 4 — The third-ranked Riverhawks proved too much for the young Buckaroos as two scoring sprees kept Tuesday’s Intermountain Conference match out of Pendleton’s reach.
“All the goals (The Dalles/Dufur) scored came in about five minutes,” Pendleton coach Paul Parker said. “They scored four in 2.5 minutes in the first half, and four more in 2.5 minutes in the second.”
Sophomore forward Reilly Lovercheck netted all four of Pendleton’s goals, helping the Bucks out to a 3-0 lead to start the first half.
“It was like they looked at the scoreboard and said ‘we got this,’ and when that happened, they scored four on us,” Parker said.
Sophomore starting goalie Lindsey Pasena-Little Sky was benched with a minor knee injury in the second half, after which the Riverhawks poured in four more goals.
“We had equal opportunities on the goal as The Dalles did,” Parker said. “We just couldn’t finish. We have a lot of promise right now. What we’ve done with this young group should make the other teams worried for the next three years.”
Pendleton (1-10, 1-6 IMC) travel to the bottom-ranked Crook County Cowgirls on Thursday.
UMATILLA 4, IRRIGON 0 — In the teams’ second EOL meeting of the year, Umatilla again walked away with a 4-0 victory over Irrigon.
“We worked the ball better in this game,” Vikings’ coach Tim Lee said of the home win. “I think individually we kind of broke down by having one or two extra touches at times. But we’re moving in the right direction.”
Senior Patty Burres started the scoring in the 16th minute with a goal assisted by Taylor Durfey. Devina Monreal netted two unassisted goals and Durfey got another unassisted goal of her own.
Umatilla (4-4-3, 3-1-2 EOL) ends its season with two road games, beginning with Four Rivers on Saturday. Irrigon (2-9-1, 2-4-1 EOL) has its season finale at home against Riverside next Wednesday.
