UMATILLA — The Umatilla boys soccer team is now enjoying a three-match streak without allowing a single goal after Tuesday’s 10-0 home shutout over Ukiah/Long Creek.
Senior midfielder Jose Alaniz scored a pair of goals and Alex Chavez, Jefri Coria, Carlos Mejia, and Oliver Burmann each got one apiece for a 6-0 advantage at halftime. Coria, Burmann, Caleb Grigs, and Johan Gonzalez each netted a goal in the final 40 minutes to keep the Cougars winless on the season.
The 3A/2A/1A Special District 6’s bottom-ranked Cougars have only managed three goals this season. They had previously fallen to the Vikings 15-0 two weeks ago.
“They did good today,” Vikings head coach Pedro Ortiz said. “Their passing and pressing was better. It’s good not to allow a score.”
Umatilla (8-4-1, 7-2 EOL) holds onto the No. 2 spot in the district standings and will close their regular season on Friday with a road match at Nyssa, who the Vikings previously defeated 12-2. Game time is at 4 p.m.
Boys soccer
HOOD RIVER VALLEY 2, PENDLETON 0 — The top-ranked Eagles scored one goal per half to take down the visiting Pendleton Buckaroos for the second time this season on Tuesday afternoon.
“I think we had an OK first half,” Pendleton head coach Alex Erazo said. “(Hood River) definitely attacked more.”
The Eagles sunk their match’s first goal in the opening 15 minutes, and would later return for another score with three minutes left to play to keep the Bucks down.
“We were able to weather their storm (in the second half),” Erazo said. “We took the fight to them. We attacked them a lot. They had to make some adjustments.”
Pendleton (5-6-2, 4-4-1 IMC) will end this season’s Intermountain Conference Action on Thursday at home against the No. 2 Ridgeview Ravens. The match, which will also include a senior night celebration, begins at 4:30 p.m.
“We’re excited,” Erazo said. “Hopefully, we can get the win.”
Girls soccer
CHIAWANA 1, HERMISTON 0 — The Bulldogs allowed just one goal from the Mid-Columbia Conference’s top-ranked team in their season closer at home on Saturday.
Hermiston (2-13, 2-11 MCC) previously fell 4-0 to the Riverhawks earlier in the season. Tuesday night’s lone goal came 16 minutes into the second half.
“We played probably our best game today,” head coach Freddy Guizar said. “The girls were fighting for something bigger than themselves, and they knew it.”
The match was the last for seniors Lanie Gomez, Cydney Lind, and Jazmin Macias, all of whom spent four years on the Dawgs’ varsity roster.
“It was a bittersweet moment for them,” Guizar said. “We played for them because they deserved it. Our girls were amazing. It was an unreal game.”
