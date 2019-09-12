PORTLAND — Alexis Ruiz netted a hat trick, and Emmanuel Arredondo and Carlos Mejia scored two goals each as Umatilla’s boys soccer team trampled over Portland Christian 11-0 on Thursday evening.
“We expected more,” Umatilla coach Pedro Ortiz said. “We expected a stronger team. We gave it our best.”
Arredondo and Mejia gave the Vikings a hot start with two goals each in the first half, and Ruiz sank his first of three before the first 40 minutes were up, as well.
The sophomore forward recorded his final two goals in the second half to help complete Umatilla’s road shutout.
Oliver Burman and Jose Alaniz also scored goals for the Vikings along the way.
“We controlled the tempo of the game,” Ortiz said. “We did good work, but we still need to work on some mistakes that happened (today).”
Up next, the Vikings (1-0-1) return home on Tuesday to host Mac-Hi (2-1-1). The match begins at 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 2, UMATILLA 0 — The unbeaten Portland Christian Lions handed Umatilla a road loss on Thursday to keep the Vikings without a win.
Umatilla (0-2-1) returns home on Tuesday to host Mac-Hi, who are coming off a 3-1 loss to College Place. Game time is at 4 p.m.
LA GRANDE (JV) 3, IRRIGON 0 — The Irrigon Knights are still without a win on the season after Thursday’s road match against La Grande’s junior varsity team.
“They move the ball around well,” Irrigon coach Ivan Navarrete said of La Grande. “Their girls really know the game.”
Navarrese said his team is short staffed due to injuries, including starting keeper Kim Renteria, who is expected to be out for the first half of the season with a foot injury.
The Knights (0-2-1) are back on the road Tuesday at White Salmon.
Volleyball
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 3, IONE/ARLINGTON 2 — Ione/Arlington started strong, taking the first two sets at home against South Wasco County before dropping the next three in a five-set loss, 16-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-7.
Ione/Arlington (4-3, 1-1) continues Big Sky play with three matches next week, beginning Tuesday with Dufur on the road.
RIVERSIDE 3, UMATILLA 1 —Riverside took the Eastern Oregon League opener against Umatilla in four sets, 25-19, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17.
“We’ve just been struggling with coverage and communication on where everybody is supposed to be,” Umatilla coach Desirae Zamudio said.
Umatilla’s Danica Harseen connected on all 11 of her service attempts in the match, while Chantal Lemus also went 10-11 on services in the loss.
The Viking’s (0-6, 0-1) search for its first win on the season with three nonleague matches next week, including a Monday match at Stanfield. Riverside (2-4, 1-0) hosts Stanford for a home tournament match on Saturday.
TOUCHET 3, MAC-HI 1 — The Pioneers struggled with inexperience in a loss at Touchet in Washington.
“We have such a young, young team,” Pioneers’ coach Lucy Deal said. “We’re still trying to overcome the hurdles of being mentally tough.”
Setter Cambree Chester contributed 36 assists for Mac-Hi, while Darby Rhodes, Jaycee Deal and Sophie Olivia each tallied two kills. Deal also had five digs and Sydney Dibble added another four.
The Pioneers (0-7) opens Greater Oregon League play next Tuesday at home against La Grande.
Football
WESTON-MCEWEN 46, IRRIGON 6 —The Tigerscots turned two “heartbreaking” first half fumbles from Irrigon into touchdowns the other way and held on for a 46-6 win.
While the Knights played W-M tougher in the second half, the early mistakes were too much to overcome.
“They’re a well-coached team, they aren’t very big but they played really big,” Irrigon coach Ken Thompson said. “Mistakes are mistakes, but they still capitalized on them.”
W-M (2-0) has a bye next week and will return to action on Sept. 27 at Culver. Irrigon (0-2) plays Liberty at home next week in another nonleague game.
“We got to block and tackle better,” Thompson said of next week. “Liberty is a really good team, I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.