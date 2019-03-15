Joe Vandercar and Lino Covarrubia each drove in two runs to help host Irrigon to an 8-6 nonleague victory on Friday over Heppner in the baseball season opener for both teams.
“We played pretty good for the first time out,” Irrigon coach Randy Henrichs said. “The first inning, we had a little trouble. We just weren’t used to being on the field. I wasn’t too unhappy.”
Vendecar went 2 for 2 on the afternoon, while Covarrubia was 2-4. Zack Henrichs also drove in a run for the Knights (1-0).
Tyler Carter had a two-run double for the Mustangs (0-1).
The teams will play again at 3 p.m. Monday in Irrigon.
Track and field
Riverside’s Estrella Daltoso placed third in the javelin (95-8) and was fourth in the shot put (27-6½) on Friday at the Ontario Icebreaker track meet.
Valeria Echevarria-Clemente ran to a fourth-place finish in the 800 (2:50.57).
For the boys, Joe Sanchez Torres was sixth in the 400 (58.33) for the Pirates, while Johan Pena was seventh in the 100 (12.21) and 200 (25.42).
In the 110 hurdles, Marco Landeros was fifth (19.94) and Jacob Harris sixth (21.24), while Joseph O’Brien was seventh in the discus (91-5).
Boys tennis
STANFIELD 3, FOUR RIVERS 3 — Where Stanfield lacked in singles performances, they made up for it in doubles.
In a home match against Four Rivers, Uriel Carrillo, Garrett Wiggins and Dysen Wilson all dropped singles matches by two points or less.
But the Tigers swept the doubles, including an 8-0 shutout from Wiggins and Ricky Carrillo. Enrique Arrellano and Josue Hernandez paired up for an 8-1 victory, as well.
The Tigers will travel to Pendleton to face Helix and Weston-McEwen on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
RIVERSIDE 3, THE DALLES 0 ― Alexis Cambero and Vernando Rincon won their respective singles matches, and Jose Sanchez and Christian Reyes claimed their doubles match to help the Pirates stay unscathed by The Dalles on Friday.
The Riverside boys and girls will travel to Mac-Hi on Tuesday.
Girls tennis
STANFIELD 3, FOUR RIVERS 2 — Zora Gehrke put away two back-to-back singles matches, and Eida Piercy and Zoe Russell teamed for a doubles win against their Four Rivers visitors on Friday.
Zoe Russell dropped her singles match 8-4, and Mya Hayden and Chelsea Soto narrowly lost their doubles contest 6-4.
THE DALLES 3, RIVERSIDE 2 ― Joanna Sepuveda won her singles match, and Martja Barajas and Italia Rodriguez teamed for a doubles win, but the Pirates were unable to keep pace with their hosts at The Dalles on Friday afternoon.
"Considering we haven't been able to practice yet, I thought we hit the ball really well," said coach David Boor. "The younger kids are really stepping up."
Boys soccer
RICHLAND 3, HERMISTON 1 ― Junior midfielder Oliver Parades scored the first goal to keep the Bulldogs ahead 1-0, but the Bombers rallied with three goals in the second half to pull ahead for good.
The game marks Hermiston's second consecutive home loss.
The Bulldogs (0-2) stay at home to host Kennewick on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
