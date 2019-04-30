On Tuesday, the Cougars handed Umatilla a 17-0 shutout, but that wasn’t the only highlight of the day.
The two softball teams challenged each other in a nonleague contest for a cause. The Umatilla-hosted event, dubbed “Strikeout Cancer,” was held to raise money for the Hermiston-based charity Sisters Influencing Survivorship — an organization that benefits cancer survivors.
“It was a good opportunity for the girls to see that it’s good to give back to the community,” said Vikings coach Erick Olson. “It was important to show them the impact we could have. I have people in my life that have been affected by cancer. Everyone knows someone who has been impacted in some way.”
Amber Weems threw six strikeouts for Echo/Stanfield, and scored three runs and an RBI. Megan Wampler had three runs and three RBIs, and Lyndzee Keltz smashed a triple and drove three runners home.
“Umatilla hit the ball and got on base, but when they did, we put it in play and got the outs,” said coach Janice Scott. “It was a good day for us.”
Umatilla (2-14, 1-7 EOL) plays their last pair of Eastern Oregon League home games on Friday against Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph. First pitch is at 1 p.m.
Echo/Stanfield (13-5, 5-5 BSL) plays another nonleague game Friday, when they’ll travel to Hermiston to take on the Bulldogs’ junior varsity team at 1 p.m.
Baseball
LA GRANDE 7, HERMISTON 5 — Hermiston finished fourth in the 3A division of the Mid-Columbia Conference, and did not qualify for the postseason.
The Bullodgs (1-16) led 3-0 after four innings, but the Tigers got back in the game with three runs in the top of the third inning, getting help from a two-run single by Justin Frederick.
La Grande (12-6) added four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 7-3 lead. Hermiston hung two runs on the board in the bottom of the seventh, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Wyatt Noland went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Ethin Randolph and Gavin Hunter also had two hits.
GRANT UNION/PRAIRIE CITY 11, PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII/UKIAH 3 — The Prospectors’ Logan McCluskey benched 10 Rockets batters to hand Pilot Rock a Blue Mountain Conference loss on Tuesday.
McCluskey also scored three runs to help the high-scoring Prospectors, and Jacob Vaughan scored three more, and four RBIs.
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii/Ukiah (10-4, 7-2 BMC) travel to Union/Cove next Tuesday for more league action.
WESTON-MCEWEN 16, UNION/COVE 13 — Both teams tallied 13 hits, but it was Blane Peal’s perfect batting that gave the TigerScots the edge.
On Tuesday, Peal hit 4-for-4 with three runs and six RBIs. He also struck out four batters, but gave up seven hits and seven runs.
Weston-McEwen (3-11, 3-5 BMC) travels to Stanfield/Echo for a Blue Mountain Conference doubleheader on Saturday.
IRRIGON 23, RIVERSIDE 0 (5) — In Boardman, Zack Henrichs and Lino Covarrubia combined to shut out Riverside on Tuesday.
Irrigon secured the win with 15 runs in the top of the second inning. Covarrubia, Payton Smith, Mathew Moreno, Brady Harrington and Caleb Adams each had RBIs in the frame — Moreno and Harrington contributed four apiece.
Irrigon (15-3, 7-1 EOL) hosts Burns/Crane for an Eastern Oregon League doubleheader on Friday. Meanwhile, Riverside (2-13, 0-8 EOL) travels to Nyssa.
DUFUR 14, STANFIELD/ECHO 4 — The Rangers rallied from a 4-1 deficit after three innings to post a Special District 7 home victory over the Tigers.
Dufur scored one run in the fourth, then piled on 12 runs the next two innings for the win.
The Tigers were limited to three hits, including a double by Eduardo Nunez. Nunez also drove in two runs.
Isaac Anthony had three hits and drove in three runs for the Rangers.
Boys tennis
WALLA WALLA 4, HERMISTON 3 — Jaiden Ruloph collected Hermiston’s only singles win during Tuesday’s Mid-Columbia Conference matches at Walla Walla.
Ruloph won in 7-6, 6-4 sets. In doubles, Matt Eckhardt and Trent Pitney won 7-5, 6-4, and Miguel Salvador and Maxwell Spencer knocked down the day’s biggest victory in 6-1, 6-3 sets.
“Hats off to Walla Walla,” said Bulldogs coach Shann West, “They were able to close out both matches that went three sets. It really could’ve went either way. A lot of games were really close, as well.”
The Bulldogs head to districts on Saturday, May 11 at Kennewick High School.
THE DALLES 5, PENDLETON 0 — On Tuesday, the Bucks faced what coach Chris Holdman said are the second-best team in the Intermountain Conference.
“They’re right behind Redmond,” Holdman said of The Dalles. “Our kids played some good matches — they just went up against more experienced players.”
Girls tennis
HERMISTON 4, WALLA WALLA 3 — Cydney Lind won her singles match 6-0, 6-1 — the rest of Hermiston’s victories would come in tiebreakers.
Adrian Stewart defeated Walla Walla’s Amali Gutierrez in a 6-3 tiebreaker, and Alyssa Perkins took down Leah Chapin 6-2, also in a third set.
Walla Walla swept all three doubles matches.
“Walla Walla is a tough program,” said coach Jason Sivey. “They have quite a few strong players with experience.”
PENDLETON 5, RIDGEVIEW 3 — On Monday, Bethany Flanagan opened with a 6-2, 6-1 No. 1 singles victory, and Katie Bradt posted a 6-1, 6-2 defeat over Ridgeview’s Rebekah O’Neil.
In doubles, Clare Durant and Sylvie Heriza won in a pair of 6-2 sets. Olivia Corbett and Sarah House won their No. 3 doubles match 6-2, 6-4, and Kelsey and Reilly Lovercheck ended the day with a win in two 6-1 sets.
PENDLETON 5, THE DALLES 3 — On Tuesday, Katie Bradt made easy work of Yahairo Alvarez, defeating her opponent 6-4, 6-0. But it would be Kyra Jackson’s 2½ hour No. 4 singles battle against Delainny Labato that would define the day.
Jackson and Labato tied the first set at 6-6, and Jackson claimed the set tiebreaker 7-4. Again, the duo tied the second set at 6-6, and Jackson lost the tiebreaker 7-4.
Jackson finally took the victory with a 10-8 third set win against Labato, saving the Bucks from a split and giving them a team victory.
In doubles, Clare Durant and Slyvie Heriza won in a 10-5 third set tiebreaker, Olvia Corbett and Sarah House won in 6-3, 6-1 sets, and Kelsey and Reilly Lovercheck also knocked down a 6-3, 6-1 victory.
Golf
Garrett McClannahan shot an 82 on Tuesday to lead Hermiston in the weekly Mid-Columbia Conference pod match at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
The Bulldogs shot a 349 as a team.
“We could have done better,” Hermiston coach Aaron Lind said. “The thing about this year, is we are the guinea pigs. The other schools have played these courses over and over, and we are just learning them.”
Gabe Cach of Hanford and Carter Sheets of Richland shared medalist honors with matching 74s.
Kamiakin won the team title with a 315, closely followed by Richland (316) and Hanford (317).
Rounding out the scoring for the Bulldogs were Kaleb Crafton (87), Blue Blackhurst (88) and Ryne Andreason (92).
The Bulldogs will play their final MCC pod match Monday at Zintel Creek Golf Course in Kennewick
