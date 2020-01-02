SALEM — The Umatilla boys are now on a four-game skid after a 47-33 loss to Dayton on the first day of the Crusader Classic New Year’s Invitational at Salem Academy on Thursday.
“We struggled a little bit today,” Vikings head coach Scott Bow said. “Dayton is a top three team in the state. Shooting continues to be a struggle for us.”
Senior guard Andrew Earl led the Vikings with a team-high 14 points. Umatilla (6-5) will compete in day two of the Salem tournament on Friday evening against an opponent yet to be determined.
Girls hoops
SALEM ACADEMY 42, UMATILLA 29 — Despite holding a lead at the half, the Vikings dropped game one of the Crusader Classic New Year’s Invitational in Salem on Thursday.
“We played really good for the first three quarters,” Umatilla head coach McKenzie Davis said. “Free throws and turnovers were the two biggest things that got us.”
Junior wing Brooklyn Smith led the Vikings (2-8) with 11 points. Umatilla will play its next game at the tournament Friday against an opponent yet to be determined.
BANKS 53, MAC-HI 21 — The Pioneers dropped their first showing at the Banks Winter Shootout Tournament on Friday, falling to the competition’s host team.
“We didn’t have any legs under us,” Mac-Hi head coach Chris Bryant said. “(Banks) came out and pressured us with the ball right away. Driving 5.5 hours to get there and hopping right onto the court didn’t help much. We just didn’t have the intensity we needed to win this game.”
Mac-Hi (6-6) will face Cascade in round two of the Banks tournament on Friday at 3 p.m.
