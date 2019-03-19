The Umatilla Vikings started their softball season off with a bang, posting a huge 15-3 home win over their Touchet visitors on Tuesday.
“We played really well defensively,” said coach Erick Olson. “We got the bats going in the fourth inning to break the game open.”
The Vikings knocked in 13 runs in the fourth inning, and put the game away in inning five.
Starting pitcher Kiersten Holz gave up just three hits, struck out 10, and was 2 for 3 at bat with two runs. Lauryn Journot posted an inside-the-park home run for her season’s first at-bat, and was also 2 for 3. Charlene Alvarez was 1 for 2 and scored three runs.
Umatilla (1-0) hosts Heppner/Ione on Thursday for a doubleheader at 2 p.m.
Softball
STANFIELD/ECHO 17, IRRIGON 4 (5) — Kendra Hart shut down the Knights at the plate, then did a fair amount of damage herself with a double and three runs scored in the season opener for the Cougars.
Taylor Longhorn and Amber Weems each drove in three runs, while Megan Wampler and Lyndzee Keltz each drove in two runs. Wampler also hit two doubles, while Keltz and Weems each had one.
The Cougars will host Sunnyside Christian on Thursday.
DAYTON (WA) 21, RIVERSIDE 2 (5) — The Pirates got hits from Lily Rockwell and Megan Hegar, but Riverside did not have enough firepower to get past the visiting Bulldogs in their season opener.
“This was just our second day outside,” Riverside coach Jordan Mittlesdorf said. “Yesterday was the first. We are very young. It is a building season, and we can only go up from here.”
Baseball
STANFIELD/ECHO 15, COLUMBIA (WHITE SALMON) 2 — Stanfield’s rematch against Columbia didn’t play out as they had hoped.
Last Saturday, the Tigers’ baseball team were shut out 10-0 by the Bruins, and on Tuesday, they fell once again.
“We’re young, so we’re still trying to figure out who can pitch and who can’t,” said coach Brad Rogers. “We don’t know what we have yet.”
Dylan Dunlap brought the Tigers to life with a 2-RBI single at the bottom of the first to knot the score, but Stanfield walked 19 in the second inning.
While the Tigers got just two runs off of four hits, the Bruins scored 15 runs on five.
“Both games so far have been the story of one inning,” Rogers said. “But there were some bright spots today.”
Freshman AJ Keeney pitched the last 2⅔ scoreless innings and struck out five Columbia players. Dunlap was 2 for 2 at bat.
Stanfield (0-2) hosts Nyssa for a doubleheader on Friday at noon.
Boys tennis
SOUTHRIDGE 6, PENDLETON 0 — The Bucks were shut out by their Southridge hosts on Tuesday.
“It was a good learning experience,” said coach Chris Holdman. “It’s good to get out there and play different caliber schools and players. It gives us the opportunity to see what we need to work on, which is pretty much everything.”
The Bucks will hit the court again today at 3 p.m. as they welcome Baker.
Girls tennis
SOUTHRIDGE 6, PENDLETON 2 — Despite the road loss to open their season, the Bucks posted a pair of successful doubles matches.
Sylvie Heriza and Clare Durant won 6-2 in their first set, lost the second 6-4, and won the third set tiebreaker 11-9.
Katie Kelm and Kyra Jackson claimed their first set 6-0, lost the second 7-5, and won the tiebreaker 10-4.
“We didn’t play too bad for our first matches,” said coach Rocky Dillenburg. “All of the matches were competitive — even the ones we lost.”
STANFIELD, HELIX AT WESTON-MCEWEN: Zora Gehrke won two singles matches for Stanfield in a match with Weston-McEwen and Helix in Athena.
Gehrke beat Shelby Yunk of W-M 8-0, then topped Darla Holden of Helix 8-2.
Tenley Alderson picked up a singles win for W-M, beating McKenzie Dunn of Helix 8-0.
Lebraun Albert, Noah Kelley and Alex Wood all recorded singles wins for the TigerScots.
The Helix girls got an 8-6 win from the doubles team of Dunn and Holden against W-M’s Yunk and Skyla Muilenburg. The Helix boys doubles team of Bryce Fairchild and Sam Kubishta defeated Tray Buck and Kobe McLemore of Stanfield 8-3.
