The Umatilla Vikings split Friday’s Eastern Oregon League softball doubleheader with Burns to take home their season’s first league victory.
Umatilla brought the firepower for a 26-19 win to open the day on the road, but Burns returned to claim the second game, 13-7.
Stephanie Griggs scored four runs to aid in the first game’s win. Lauryn Journot, Charlene Alvarez, and Alex Ford each tallied four hits for the day.
Freshman Kyleigh Wheeler got the Vikings’ win in the circle. The right-handed pitcher threw three innings of relief and gave up just one run on two hits, and struck out one.
“This was her first high school win,” said coach Erick Olson. “It was good for us to see her come in and shut them (Burns) down like that.”
Umatilla (2-10, 1-4 EOL) returns home for a league contest against the No. 2 Irrigon Knights on Tuesday.
Softball
WESTON-MCEWEN 5-4, UNION/COVE 0-1 — Six scoreless innings passed by until the TigerScots ran in five at the top of the seventh to win game one of Friday’s doubleheader at Union.
Madison Shell went a perfect 4 for 4 with a run and an RBI, and McKenna Stallings struck out seven and kept Union off the scoreboard for all seven innings.
In game two, Jordyn Lambert and Tyree Burke scored two runs each to win another Blue Mountain Conference contest.
Weston-McEwen (9-2, 4-2 BMC) travel to College Place in Washington on Tuesday for another league doubleheader.
VALE 22-25, RIVERSIDE 5-10 — The Vale Vikings, who are the Eastern Oregon League’s No. 1 contender, pounded their Riverside visitors to stay undefeated in league play after Friday’s doubleheader.
On Tuesday, Riverside (0-10, 0-5 EOL) will challenge Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph for their first league win.
Baseball
VALE 17-11, RIVERSIDE 1-4 — The Pirates couldn’t stand up to Vale pitcher Matthew McBride, who allowed just one run and struck out 12 in game one of a road doubleheader on Friday.
Edwyn Martinez, Tyler Schneider, Anthony Rodelo, and Will Keefer all scored runs for Riverside in game two, but Vale put up eight runs at the bottom of the sixth to keep things out of reach.
Riverside (2-9, 0-5 EOL) takes a break from the Eastern Oregon League play for a game at Mac-Hi on Tuesday.
HEPPNER/IONE 26, WESTON-MCEWEN 7 (6) — In Athena, the Mustangs scored their first Blue Mountain Conference win of the season with a six-inning victory over their TigerScot hosts.
Heppner ran in 12 in the top of the sixth, aided by doubles from Hayden Hyatt, Roy Collins, and Hunter Padberg. Hyatt scored five runs and six RBIs on six at-bats, and Tyler Carter hit a perfect 4 for 4 with four runs and three RBIs.
Heppner/Ione (2-6, 1-2 BMC) travel to Pilot Rock on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Weston-McEwen (1-10, 1-5 BMC) host Walla Walla Valley Academy for a nonleague doubleheader.
LA GRANDE 12-16, MAC-HI 0-0 — La Grande’s lights-out pitching kept their Mac-Hi hosts winless in Greater Oregon League play on Friday.
In game one, the Tigers’ Isaac Zamora struck out 10 and allowed just three hits over five innings. Parker Robinson benched 11 Pioneers and threw a five inning no-hitter in game two.
Mac-Hi (4-8, 0-6 GOL) hosts Riverside for a nonleague game on Tuesday. Game time is 4 p.m.
BURNS/CRANE 10-13, UMATILLA 0-3 — The Vikings took home two more Eastern Oregon League losses after their Friday doubleheader at Burns.
Umatilla (1-7, 1-4 EOL) now sit at No. 6 in the league standings. They’ll host the No. 4 Irrigon Knights on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Boys tennis
PENDLETON 3, CROOK COUNTY 2 — Three singles wins was enough for the Bucks to edge past Crook County in Intermountain Conference play on Friday.
Noah Butler won his No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-2, Grady Phelan won in a 6-3 tiebreaker, and Joshua Johnson cruised to a 6-1, 6-4 victory.
WESTON-MCEWEN 4, LA GRANDE 4 — The Pioneer boys split Thursday’s road match at La Grande.
Mac-Hi got singles wins from Rafael Pereyda and Ian Miller.
Pereyda defeated La Grande’s Cayson Forsberg in an 8-5 No. 2 singles match, and Miller followed with an 8-2 defeat over the Tigers’ Adam Remily.
Dylan Quist and Alexis Perez opened the day’s doubles contests with a 6-3 tiebreaker win over James Thurman and Scott Remily. John Wells and Christopher Garcia ended the day with a narrow 8-6 win for Mac-Hi.
Girls tennis
CROOK COUNTY 3, PENDLETON 2 — Pendleton took home one singles and one doubles win before the rain ended Friday’s match against Crook County early.
Bethany Flanagan opened the day with a 10-3 tiebreaker win over Crook County’s Olivia Cooper.
Clare Durant and Sylvie Heriza swept the Cowboys’ Katlynn Gibson and Alena McCabe 6-2, 6-0.
The Bucks are back on the road today to challenge The Dalles in league play.
MAC-HI 7, LA GRANDE 0 — The Pioneer girls were unbeatable on the court during Thursday’s Greater Oregon League matches against La Grande.
Mac-Hi’s sweep included Nicole Flores’ 8-0 win over the Tigers’ Emily Wilson in a No. 3 singles match, and Jadie Jackson and Sarah Odman’s 8-0 doubles win against Isabelle Hadley and Celeste Villagomez.
Dani Angel and Aby Hernandez ended the day with an 8-0 doubles win over Katelin Bones and Lindsay Shaul.
“Both the boys and girls teams have improved a lot,” said coach Danny Sanchez, “and it’s starting to show just in time as they start getting ready for districts.”
Boys soccer
HERMISTON 5, KENNEWICK 0 — Freshman Jorge Carillo scored two goals, and Coleman Solano, Oliver Parades, and Moises Pablo each put in one to down their Kennewick hosts on Friday night.
Juan Navarrete posted seven saves to keep Hermiston’s net untouched.
The Bulldogs (5-6, 4-2 MCC) return home for a game against Kamiakin on Friday.
