WESTON-MCEWEN — On Oct. 1, Weston-McEwen couldn’t hang on at Heppner, falling in five, thrilling sets after winning the opening two.
On Tuesday night, W-M closed out the Mustangs in four sets, winning 25-21, 16-25, 25-21, 25-18 and securing the program’s fourth win in its last five matches since Oct. 1.
“We executed better tonight,” W-M coach Shawn White said of the difference between Tuesday and the rivals first meeting. “It’s always going to be a fight with our programs. We just did a few things better at the end of sets tonight.”
Trinity Hearn did a little bit of everything for the TigerScots, registering three kills, four blocks, nine digs and 13 assists in the win. Emma Olsen led the team with 32 digs; Ellie Schiebner led with 29 assists; and Jesse Manning also had 11 kills and 16 digs.
W-M (15-8, 5-4) is trending upward heading into the team’s last two regular season matches, which are at home against Union on Thursday and at Enterprise next Tuesday.
“I’m really pleased with where we are,” White said. “I was really pleased tonight with how we started to focus better.”
Heppner (11-13, 5-4) ends its season at home against Pilot Rock on Thursday and at Stanfield next Tuesday.
Volleyball
ECHO 3, HELIX 0 — Echo cruised in a straight-set win at Helix 25-3, 25-6, 25-5.
“The girls took advantage of the free balls they were given,” Echo coach Janice Scott said.
Scott said the team had its most efficient serving match yet and nearly every girl got involved.
Faith McCarty led the team with eight assists and also tallied 17 digs and four aces. Tylene Skillman led with six kills and four blocks, while Elliot Glenn added another five kills in the win.
Echo (15-6, 8-1) returns home to host Big Sky foe Ione/Arlington on Thursday. Helix (3-17, 2-8) plays Powder Valley at a neutral site in Imbler that same day.
PENDLETON 3, THE DALLES 1 — Pendleton learned from its mistakes against the Dalles the first time around, and after losing the matchup in four sets earlier this year, the Buckaroos flipped the script for a four-set win 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16.
“We came out strong and with intensity, and were able to hang onto it for the match,” Pendleton coach Amanda Lapp said, noting that the team watched film throughout the week to prepare for Tuesday’s rematch. “The girls worked hard yesterday to put what they watched into action and it showed tonight.”
Zoe Jones notched 16 kills with only five errors in the match and also picked up seven digs. Emma House led the team with 13 digs in the win.
Pendleton (8-7, 4-3) has now won three straight and plays next at Crook County on Thursday.
Girls soccer
RIVERSIDE 4, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — Riverside scored in the opening minute and didn’t look back, defeating McLoughlin at home 4-0.
Pirates coach Carlos Velasco said the team has struggled with slow starts, but Yoanna Lopez’s first of two goals on the day gave the team an earlier 1-0 advantage. Riverside’s Jasmine Lopez added a goal along with a second half score from Cinthya Diaz.
Riverside (8-2-1, 4-0) begins the second half of Eastern Oregon League play at home against Umatilla on Saturday. Mac-Hi (1-8-1, 0-4) hosts La Grande on senior day this Friday.
LA GRANDE (JV) 3, IRRIGON 1 —In a rematch from over a month ago, Irrigon took a step forward but ultimately dropped a nonleague match to La Grande’s JV squad 3-1 at home.
After being held scoreless in a 3-0 loss at La Grande in the teams’ first meeting, Knights coach Ivan Navarette saw more growth from his young squad.
“Our passing is getting better,” he said. “We’re playing together.”
Irrigon (1-7-1, 1-3-1) finishes the year with three straight league games, beginning with a road trip to Nyssa on Saturday.
Boys soccer
UMATILLA 15, UKIAH/LONG CREEK 0 — The Eastern Oregon League’s No. 2 Umatilla Vikings knocked down another high-scoring win on Monday, this time over the bottom-ranked Ukiah/Long Creek Cougars.
Jefri Coria put up four goals in the first half to help Umatilla take an 8-0 advantage at the half. He would score two more goals in the final 40 minutes. Jose Alaniz scored four goals during the contest — three of which came in the second half. The Vikings also got four more points from Oliver Burman.
Umatilla (5-3-1, 4-1 EOL) hits the road to challenge the top-ranked Riverside Pirates at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
TROUT LAKE 3, IRRIGON 2 — Irrigon fell behind early and couldn’t recover, losing to the previous winless Trout Lake 3-2 at home.
“We came in overconfident,” Knights coach Luis Campos said.
The Knights’ sloppy play in the first half put them behind 3-0 at the half. Bradley Abercrombie netted a second half goal to cut into the lead, and Marcos Rangel’s penalty kick in the final minutes made it a one score game but it wasn’t enough.
Irrigon (3-7, 2-4) returns to Eastern Oregon League play on Saturday at Nyssa.
