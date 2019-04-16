On Tuesday, Stanfield/Echo’s softball team brought the bats to shut out their Umatilla visitors 14-0 in a nonleague contest.
“We were finally able to get the bats going,” said coach Janice Scott. “That was so nice to see.”
The victory was in part due to Megan Wampler’s performance at the plate. The senior shortstop hit two home runs — one with two RBIs in the first inning, and another with three RBIs in the third.
Kendra Hart struck out 11 Vikings and gave up just one hit and one walk. She also went 1 for 4 with two runs.
Stanfield/Echo (8-3, 1-3 BSL) resume Big Sky League play on Saturday with a doubleheader at Adrian. Umatilla (1-9, 0-3 EOL) travels to Burns for a pair of Eastern Oregon League games on Friday.
MAC-HI 13, COLLEGE PLACE (WA) 2 — Sydney Earls struck out 11 and allowed just two runs and one walk to help the Pioneers take down their College Place hosts on Tuesday.
Earls also went 3 for 5 with a run and an RBI. Ashlyn Marly hit a perfect 4 for 4, scoring three runs and driving three more in.
Mac-Hi (9-3, 1-0 GOL) travels to La Grande on Friday to resume Greater Oregon League play.
IRRIGON 17, RIVERSIDE 0 — The hosting Irrigon Knights stayed undefeated in Eastern Oregon League play after shutting out Riverside on Tuesday.
Irrigon (5-7, 2-0 EOL) hosts Enterprise for a Saturday doubleheader. Riverside (0-7, 0-2 EOL) will try for their season’s first win on Friday at Vale.
Baseball
MAC-HI 8, STANFIELD/ECHO 0 — The Pioneers tallied four runs in the top of the third inning and four more in the sixth, and that was all it took to down their Stanfield/Echo hosts on Tuesday.
Luke White, who spent five innings on Stanfield’s mound, collected eight strikeouts, but gave up five hits, seven runs, and seven walks. Meanwhile, Eric Rencken held Stanfield down with eight strikeouts, and allowed just one hit.
Mac-Hi (4-6, 0-4 GOL) picks up the Greater Oregon League again on Friday with a doubleheader at Ontario. Stanfield/Echo (0-11, 0-4 BMC) travel to Sherman County for a Blue Mountain Conference contest on Tuesday.
IRRIGON 14, RIVERSIDE 4 (5) — Although Riverside trailed their Irrigon hosts by just four points, the Knights scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to put the Eastern Oregon League game away early.
Brady Harrington, Damon Sawyer, Caleb Adams, and Zack Henrichs all drove in runs in the fifth inning. Harrington went 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs.
Irrigon (10-2, 2-0 EOL) hosts Joseph on Saturday for a doubleheader. Riverside (2-7, 0-3 EOL) travels to Vale for two back-to-back league games on Friday.
GRANT UNION/PRAIRIE CITY 15, HEPPNER/IONE 1 (5) — The Mustangs were no match for the bats Grant Union brought to Heppner on Tuesday.
Jacob Vaughan went 3 for 4 with three runs and four RBIs for Grant Union, and Heppner pitcher Hayden Hyatt let slip eight runs over five hits and two walks.
Heppner/Ione (1-6, 0-2 BMC) travel to Weston-McEwen on Friday for more Blue Mountain Conference action.
PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 17, UMATILLA 4 (5) — On Tuesday, the Rockets left Umatilla with another nonleague win under their belts.
Logan Weinke and Ben Combs collected three runs each for the Rockets. Tel Thacker, Quinton Orr, Paxton Ellis, and Caden Thornton each scored two.
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (7-2, 5-1 BMC) resume Blue Mountain Conference play with a doubleheader in Sherman County on Saturday. Umatilla (1-5, 1-2 EOL) travels to Burns for an Eastern Oregon League game on Friday.
Boys tennis
KAMIAKIN 5, HERMISTON 2 — The Bulldogs couldn’t handle their Kamiakin hosts, who handed them two singles and three doubles losses on Tuesday’s Mid-Columbia Conference matchup.
Jaiden Ruloph and Austin Garcia were Hermiston’s only victors, who both won their singles matches. Garcia won in a 6-1 tiebreaker.
HELIX 2, UMATILLA 1 — In a day of just three singles matches, Helix’s Caleb Mann and Bryce Fairchild both knocked down wins for the Grizzlies, while Umatilla’s Ulises Armenta defeated Sam Kubishta for the Vikings’ only win.
MAC-HI 3, WESTON-MCEWEN 2 — On Tuesday, the hosting Pioneers split their singles matches, and ended the day with a victory in their only doubles match.
Dylan Quist and Alex Perez posted a swift 6-0, 6-1 win over Weston-McEwen’s Calvin Papineau and Cade Bryan.
WESTON-MCEWEN 5, SHERMAN COUNTY 1 — The TigerScots won five of six matches against the visiting Huskies on Monday, sweeping the three singles matches in the process.
In girls singles, Ace Jensen beat Michaela Norris 8-2, while Labraun Albert topped Trenton Mason 6-1, 6-0, and Alex Wood made quick work of Jonathan Burgess 8-0.
In doubles, the TigerScots got wins from the teams of Emma Olson and Cloe Davis, and Tenley Alderson and Shelby Yunk.
RIVERSIDE 4, STANFIELD/ECHO 2 — In Stanfield, Dysen Wilson and Josue Hernandez got the Tigers’ only wins from a pair of singles victories.
Riverside swept all three doubles contests, including Quentin Johnson and Zach McDonough’s narrow 8-6 win over Stanfield’s Uriel Carrillo and Enrique Arellano to end the day.
Track
Riverside’s Johan Pena won the 100, 200 and ran on two winning relays Tuesday at the Riverside Rumble in Boardman.
Pena ran a season-best 24.57 seconds in winning the 200.
Stanfield’s Sisay Hurty won the 400 meters in a personal best 56.89, took top honors in the 800 (2:17.13), and ran a leg on the sprint medley relay team that finished second.
Stanfield also got a pair of wins from Rene Sanchez in the shot put (38-5½) and discus (107-11), while Kyler Olney of Irrigon won the long jump with a leap of 17-2.
The Riverside boys won the team title with 211 points, followed by Stanfield-Echo (201) and Irrigon (103).
For the girls, Stanfield-Echo ran away with the team title with 216 points. Irrigon was second (129), followed by Riverside (87).
Irrigon’s Ana Zacarias won the 100 (13.23) and 200 (27.37), and ran a leg on the winning sprint medley relay team.
In the high jump, Stanfield’s Rebecca Reynolds jumped a personal best 4-9, while teammate Lexie Cox won the triple in a personal best 28-1½, and the javelin (104-11).
Riverside’s Melanie Hernandez won the 100 hurdles (20.46), and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (55.69).
Girls tennis
KAMIAKIN 6, HERMISTON 1 — Hermiston dropped all of their singles matches and claimed just one doubles match against their Kamiakin hosts on Tuesday.
Grace Lind and Malayna Anderson won their doubles contest 6-2, 6-3.
HELIX 2, UMATILLA 1 — Maya Rodriguez defeated Helix’s Noelle Texidor 8-5 for Umatilla’s only win on Tuesday.
Helix’s Rylee Mann posted an 8-2 victory over Umatilla’s Jenexy Armenta, and Mackenzie Dunn and Darla Holden teamed for an 8-4 doubles win to finish the day for the Grizzlies.
MAC-HI 4, WESTON-MCEWEN 1 — In Milton-Freewater, Weston-McEwen got their only win of the day from Tenley Alderson’s 10-6 tiebreaker victory over Mac-Hi’s Nicole Flores.
Jessica Hernandez defeated the TigerScots’ Shelby Yunk 8-3 in a No. 2 singles match, and Banyan Moss posted an 8-2 win over Weston-McEwen’s Ace Jensen.
Janelle Martinez and Evelyn Garcia, and Kasey Lesko and Jessica Lesko ended the day with doubles wins for Mac-Hi.
STANFIELD/ECHO 5, RIVERSIDE 3 — In Stanfield, the Tigers and the Pirates split their four singles matches, but it wasn’t until the doubles contests that Stanfield came alive.
The Tigers got wins from Zoe Russell and Eida Piercy, Mya Hayden and Hayden KcKague, and Zora Gehrke and Piercy. Riverside’s Jaylene Altimarino and Delma Barrera won 8-3 for the Pirates’ lone doubles win.
Boys soccer
HERMISTON 2, RICHLAND 1 — The No. 2 Bulldogs took home their season’s fourth win after Tuesday’s game at Kennison Field.
Hermiston (4-6, 3-2 MCC) hits the road to Kennewick on Friday. Game time is at 7 p.m.
