ELGIN — Weston-McEwen never led as the Huskies pulled away in the second half to send the TigerScots to their fourth loss of the preseason.
Blane Peal’s 3-pointer midway through the third quarter pulled Weston-McEwen within six, but Elgin finished the quarter on a 15-2 run to take a 56-37 lead and put the game out of reach.
Theo White had 14 points for the TigerScots, and both Peal and Blair Rudolph added 12.
Weston-McEwen (0-4 overall) faces visits Kennedy at the Kennedy Classic Friday.
Boys hoops
MAC-HI 48, IRRIGON 38 — Dareagan Stephens scored a game-high 26 points as the Pioneers picked up a road win over the Knights (0-4).
The game was tied 20-20 at the half, and Mac-Hi led just 28-25 after three quarters, but a 20-13 run by the Pioneers in the fourth sealed the win.
“In the fourth, we got sloppy with the ball,” Irrigon coach Davie Salas said. “We had way too many turnovers and it got away from us.”
Ben Flores led the Knights with 10 points, while Ruben Moreno added eight.
Girls hoops
ELGIN 70, WESTON-MCEWEN 53 — A 15-2 run by the Huskies to start the game was too much for the TigerScots to overcome Tuesday as they dropped their third game of the season.
Charli King was the leading scorer for Weston-McEwen with 12 points, while Bailey Munck added 10.
Jayden Palmer countered with 15 points to lead the Huskies, and Jocelyn Palmer added 11.
Weston-McEwen (1-3 overall) visits Kennedy at the Kennedy Classic on Friday.
MAC-HI 36, IRRIGON 27 — Emma Leber poured in 11 points, and Courtney Breeding nine as the Mac-Hi Pioneers rolled to their third straight win of the preseason on Tuesday evening.
Despite the loss, Irrigon’s JaLay Burns finished with a game-high 12 points.
“Both teams shot poorly, and it wasn’t because of awesome defense being played,” Irrigon head coach Mike Royer said. “It was an overall nasty game. There were more turnovers than points scored.”
Mac-Hi (3-0) faces Riverside on Thursday at 1 p.m. to open the Umatilla-hosted Columbia River Clash tournament. Irrigon will play Grant Union at the Clash on Thursday at 6 p.m.
