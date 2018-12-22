The TigerScot boys claimed their Blue Mountain Conference opener by just one point, 68-67, after traveling to Enterprise on Saturday.
When they were down by eight points with two minutes left to play, Stockton Hoffman hit a 3-pointer, and Blair Rudolph sunk three at the line. Rudolph returned to sink a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left to take home the victory.
Hoffman led with 33 points for the night. Rudolph scored 14, and Theo White had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
The TigerScots (1-0, 3-7) will compete at the Les Schwab tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center starting Friday.
DUFUR 52, IONE 20 — The Cardinals dropped their third straight league game in a road matchup against Dufur on Saturday.
JR Roque posted eight points for Ione (0-3, 1-7), and Gary Walls scored six.
Ione will play Nixyaawii at Echo's Bouncin' Cancer Tournament on Friday.
UMATILLA 59, RIVERVIEW 43 — The Vikings are now enjoying an eight-game streak after beating Riverview at home on Saturday.
The Vikings (9-1) will compete in the Salem Academy Classic starting on Thursday, Jan. 3.
BICKLETON 61, HELIX 40 — The Grizzlies ended their home tourney with a loss on Saturday.
Helix (4-6) begin the Old Oregon League on Friday, Jan. 4 in a home game against Joseph.
GRANT UNION 57, PILOT ROCK 49 — Grant Union handed Pilot Rock their second league loss in a Saturday game on the Prospectors' court.
The Rockets (0-2, 1-8) hit the road again on Friday to compete at the Regis Holiday Tournament.
GLADSTONE 57, MAC-HI 39 — Deraegan Stephens sunk 21 points to lead the Mac-Hi, but the Pioneers still closed out the Cascade Holiday Classic with a loss to Gladstone.
Mac-Hi (7-3) will play at the Irrigon Invite, starting on Thursday in a match against Liberty Christian, Wash.
Girls hoops
KLICKITAT 51, HELIX 49 — A rough second quarter gave up Helix's chance at a home win against Klickitat on Saturday. The loss closed out their home holiday tourney.
Although the Grizzlies (3-7) led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter, they managed only two points in the second, while their opponents scored 10.
They came back to outscore Klickitat 17-10 in the third and nearly matched them 18-20 in the fourth, but the comeback couldn't salvage the game.
Annie Wood posted 15 points for Helix. Kyleen Stahancyk had 12. The Grizzlies open Old Oregon league play against Joseph on Friday, Jan. 4.
CONDON 39, SHERMAN 37 — The Condon girls edged past Sherman on Saturday to secure their first league victory.
The Knights (1-1, 3-4) will compete in the Les Schwab Tournament starting Friday at the Pendleton Convention Center.
THE DALLES 17, MAC-HI 9 — The Pioneers finished Cascade's Holiday Tournament with a loss to The Dalles on Saturday.
Sydney Earls hit a 3-pointer to lead Mac-Hi (0-11) in scoring. Marion Monson caught eight rebounds.
The Pioneers will travel to the Irrigon Invite to play Heppner on Thursday.
ENTERPRISE 61, WESTON-MCEWEN 30 — Following three straight wins, the TigerScots couldn't keep their momentum and dropped their league opener to Enterprise in a Saturday road game.
"We were down by just three at the half, but the game got away from us after that," said coach Mike Giusti.
Katie Vescio led Weston-McEwen (0-1, 3-7) with 21 points. The TigerScots will face Prairie City in a tournament matchup at the Pendleton Convention Center on Friday.
RIVERVIEW 44, UMATILLA 22 — The Vikings fell in a nonleague home game to Riverview on Saturday.
"We fought pretty well, and we finally connected as a team," said coach McKenzie Davis. "But we had too many turnovers and gave up too many free throws."
Umatilla (2-8) will compete in the Salem Academy Classic beginning Thursday, Jan. 3.
JOSEPH 53, ECHO 17 — Echo's busy schedule got the best of them. After playing six games in the past week, the Cougars fell in a nonleague road game to Joseph.
Tylene Skillman scored 12 of her team's 17 points in just two quarters.
"Tylene is a very consistent player across the board," said coach Heather Madison. "Had I played her more than two quarters, we probably would've done better, but everyone was exhausted after a long week. They gave everything."
Echo (2-0, 3-5) host the Bouncin' Cancer Tournament starting on Friday.
GRANT UNION 75, PILOT ROCK 38 — The Rockets fell to 0-2 in the Blue Mountain Conference after a road loss to Grant Union on Saturday.
Pilot Rock will travel to Regis to compete in their holiday tourney on Friday.
IONE 59, DUFUR 37 — The Cardinals improved to 2-0 in the Big Sky League after a road win over Dufur on Saturday.
"We pressed and didn't get into foul trouble — things are finally starting to click for us," said coach Nathan Heideman.
Marie Chretien scored 23 points, and Jessica Medina 16. The Cardinals also shot 17-21 at the line.
"Our free throws were a huge part of the game for us," Heideman said.
Ione will play Nixyaawii at Echo's Bouncin' Cancer Tournament on Friday.
