Weston-McEwen’s baseball team may have escaped with the win to open Friday’s home doubleheader against Sherman/Arlington/Condon, but they ended the day with a heartbreaker.
The TigerScots escaped with the win to open Friday’s home doubleheader. The TigerScots clinched the victory in game one with an 8-7 final score, but dropped the closer by one point, 15-14.
Weston-McEwen trailed 7-2 going into the bottom of the seventh inning of the opener, but they posted eight runs to rally back. With the game tied at 7-7, Peyton Sincleir singled on a 3-2 count for a walk-off win.
Game two again built up to a tie. At 14-14, Jace Troutman singled to score a run and claim the win for Sherman.
Weston-McEwen (6-12, 6-6 BMC) close out the Blue Mountain Conference with a doubleheader at Dufur on Tuesday.
Baseball
RIVERSIDE 6-11, UMATILLA 2-10 — The Pirates knocked down their season’s first two wins in the Eastern Oregon League at Friday’s home doubleheader.
The victories ended the regular season for both teams.
Cooper Szasz hit a perfect 3-for-3 with two runs scored to lead Riverside’s offense in game one. James Wilson led Umatilla with his 2-for-3 batting performance that scored a run and an RBI.
Umatilla put up six runs in the top of the fourth inning during the closer, but Riverside rallied back with three runs in the fifth, and two in the seventh to take the win. AJ Cemore doubled on his first pitch at bat for the inning, driving in two.
Riverside (4-16, 2-10 EOL) finished at No. 6 in the league standings. Umatilla (1-14, 1-11 EOL) took the No. 7 spot.
Softball
UNION/COVE 14-13, ECHO/STANFIELD 1-4 (5) — The Blue Mountain Conference’s No. 2 contender was too much for Echo/Stanfield to contain. The Cougars took home two more league losses on Friday.
Echo/Stanfield (13-7, 4-7 BMC) occupy the No. 4 spot in the conference standings, and will wrap up the regular season with today’s game against Adrian. The contest will be hosted at Pilot Rock, and first pitch is at 3 p.m.
Girls tennis
PENDLETON AT 5A DISTRICT TOURNAMENT — Only two Bucks will advance to the 5A district semifinals.
On Friday, No. 3 seed Bethany Flanagan won both of her matches to move forward. Today, she will play the No. 1-seeded Monsie Garrido from Hood River, who she has fallen to twice previously in the season.
The unseeded Katie Bradt also swept both of her matches and will face off against Charel Gilzen of The Dalles in today’s semifinals contest. All other singles and doubles players have been eliminated.
