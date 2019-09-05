UMATILLA — Despite an early lead from senior Patty Burres’s goal in the 17th minute, Umatilla girls soccer lost 3-1 at home to Westside Christian on Thursday afternoon.
“I’d say we controlled most of the game until a mistake at the end of the first half,” Umatilla head coach Tim Lee said.
The mistake, a stolen pass on the Vikings’ side of the field that turned into a one-on-one with the goalie, led to Westside Christian tying the game before the break.
The Eagles used nifty midfield play to get past the Umatilla defense for two more scores in the second half, securing the 3-1 victory.
While his team remains winless after week one, Lee is optimistic heading into the rest of the season.
“From our first game with McLaughlin on Tuesday to now, I’d say it’s been at least one to two weeks worth of improvement alone,” Lee said.
Umatilla (0-1-1) travels to play Portland Christian on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Girls soccer
RIVERSIDE 4, BAKER/POWDER VALLEY 0 — The Pirates opened the year with a dominant victory at home in which the defense held Baker/Powder Valley to just two shots on goal.
Riverside (1-0) plays Riverdale at Lewis and Clark College on Friday.
Volleyball
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 3, HEPPNER 2 — Heppner lost in five sets at South Wasco County, 25-27, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-13.
The Mustangs fell behind 9-0 to start the third set and never recovered.
“Just a little bit of a momentum swing and we had a tough time finishing,” Heppner head coach Mindy Wilson said.
IRRIGON 3, HEPPNER 1 — Irrigon defeated Heppner in four sets on a neutral court, 25-17, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19. Irrigon’s Haley White led the match with 23 kills, while Alyssa Luna added 13 of her own.
“It was a lot closer than what we would have wanted it to be,” Irrigon coach Vanessa Pacheco said. “Heppner kept us on our toes and we really had to get our head in the game to pull off our win.”
The Mustangs (1-3) host the East-West Volleyball Classic on Saturday and will play St. Paul, and then Veronia.
IRRIGON 3, SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 0 — The Knights swept the day and South Wasco County, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16. White led again with 14 kills and Emma Mueller tallied eight aces.
Irrigon (4-1) also plays at the Heppner tournament on Saturday but does not know who the opponent will be in the opening round.
POWDER VALLEY 3, WESTON-MCEWEN 0 — The Tigerscots dropped its first match of the season at Powder Valley 26-24, 25-10, 25-19. Junior Jesse Manning led W-M with 12 kills and eight digs.
“There were some opportunities in the first set we didn’t take advantage of,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “Just one of those you’re gonna learn from.”
The Tigerscots (6-1) play St. Paul on Saturday at the Heppner tournament.
NIXYAAWII 4, PILOT ROCK 1 — Despite their youth on the court, the Golden Eagles knocked down their first win of the season over host Pilot Rock on Thursday night.
Nixyaawii (1-2) escaped with the first set 25-20 after fighting back from an 8-0 deficit. They took the following set 25-15, but dropped the third, 25-11. They rebounded to win the match in set four, 25-21.
“We didn’t play too great in the third set,” Nixyaawii coach Jeremy Maddern said, “but we regrouped. We’re still growing and we’re still pretty young, but this was a great team victory.”
Alexia Spino led Nixyawii with 19 assists, while Emily Lambert added four aces and three kills for the Rockets.
Nixyaawii will compete at Echo’s Cat Clash on Saturday, while Pilot Rock (1-2) travels to Riverside on Tuesday.
IONE/ARLINGTON TAKES TWO AT HELIX — The Cardinals were untouchable at their Helix doubleheader Thursday night, improving to 3-1 on the season.
The team took down Riverside in sets of 25-18, 25-15, and 25-21, in which right side hitter Megan Doherty went 7-8 at the service line and posted a pair of aces.
Ione/Arlington then went on to take down Helix in three, besting them 25-19, 25-15, and 25-14. Doherty went 10-11 at the line with three aces.
“I’m tremendously proud of them,” coach Becky Wagenblast said. “This should be a very good year for us.”
Ione/Arlington (3-1) hosts North Clackamas Christian on Saturday.
RIVERSIDE 3, HELIX 1 — Riverside (1-2) responded from being swept by Ione/Arlington to defeat Helix in four sets of 16-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22.
Lily Rockwell, Delmy Barrera and Jordan Myers combined for 17 aces in the win.
“We served really well against Helix,” Riverside coach Marie Cain said. “We put the pressure on without serving and it showed. We played good defense.”
The two teams meet on Saturday in Helix again for a rematch.
