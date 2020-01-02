Boys basketball

1A Big Sky League

Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd

Ione;0-0;7-1;549;329

S. Wasco;0-0;6-2;541;361

Mitchell;0-0;5-1;343;268

Condon;0-0;5-3;472;407

Dufur;0-0;4-4;459;363

H. Christian;0-0;2-5;290;341

Sherman;0-0;2-6;312;383

Echo;0-0;0-9;244;582

1A Old Oregon League

Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd

Nixyaawii;0-0;7-3;663;575

Joseph;0-0;7-3;518;476

P. Valley;0-0;7-3;687;501

Helix;0-0;5-4;449;481

Elgin;0-0;4-5;431;468

Wallowa;0-0;4-6;441;506

Pine Eagle;0-0;2-3;246;249

Imbler;0-0;2-5;280;347

Cove;0-0;1-7;301;408

2A Blue Mountain Conference

Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd

Pilot Rock;0-0;10-0;604;420

Union;0-0;7-3;544;412

G. Union;0-0;5-4;479;459

Stanfield;0-0;5-6;574;543

Enterprise;0-0;4-3;378;361

Heppner;0-0;4-5;424;429

W-M;0-0;2-8;516;659

3A Eastern Oregon League

Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd

Riverside;0-0;8-3;579;489

Nyssa;0-0;6-1;341;285

Umatilla;0-0;6-4;480;490

Vale;0-0;4-3;361;329

Burns;0-0;4-5;449;480

Irrigon;0-0;2-8;465;533

4A Greater Oregon League

Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd

Mac-Hi;0-0;6-4;452;434

Baker;0-0;6-5;593;532

La Grande;0-0;1-5;284;337

Ontario;0-0;1-8;383;580

5A Intermountain Conference

Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd

Pendleton;0-0;9-2;685;508

C. County;0-0;7-4;675;542

H. River;0-0;5-3;503;454

Redmond;0-0;5-6;568;570

The Dalles;0-0;3-7;524;612

Ridgeview;0-0;2-8;408;538

Mid-Columbia Conference

Team;Lg;Ovrl

Chiawana;4-0;7-0

Kamiakin;3-0;7-0

Kennewick;3-0;5-1

Walla Walla;3-0;7-0

Richland;2-2;2-5

Hermiston;1-2;2-5

Pasco;0-4;1-6

Southridge;0-4;1-7

Hanford;0-4;1-6

Girls basketball

1A Big Sky League

Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd

Echo;0-0;6-4;421;383

Ione;0-0;5-3;380;309

Dufur;0-0;5-3;362;366

S. Wasco;0-0;4-3;324;282

Sherman;0-0;3-4;239;305

Condon;0-0;2-6;247;357

Mitchell;0-0;0-3;54;143

1A Old Oregon League

Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd

Elgin;0-0;7-2;402;299

Joseph;0-0;7-3;437;343

Helix;0-0;6-3;306;312

Wallowa;0-0;5-6;442;408

Cove;0-0;4-4;350;276

P. Valley;0-0;4-5;319;353

Nixyaawii;0-0;4-6;429;464

Pine Eagle;0-0;3-2;186;201

Imbler;0-0;0-8;164;360

2A Blue Mountain Conference

Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd

Stanfield;0-0;9-2;527;393

Enterprise;0-0;8-1;422;271

Union;0-0;8-2;452;301

Heppner;0-0;6-2;353;303

P. Rock;0-0;4-6;347;372

G. Union;0-0;2-7;316;436

W-M;0-0;1-9;284;445

3A Eastern Oregon League

Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd

Burns;0-0;9-1;571;359

Irrigon;0-0;6-4;403;455

Nyssa;0-0;5-4;324;357

Umatilla;0-0;2-8;375;481

Vale;0-0;1-4;180;223

Riverside;0-0;1-10;284;473

4A Greater Oregon League

Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd

Baker;0-0;10-2;635;395

La Grande;0-0;6-3;482;361

Mac-Hi;0-0;6-5;396;380

Ontario;0-0;0-8;241;366

5A Intermountain Conference

Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd

Pendleton;0-0;6-4;480;432

Ridgeview;0-0;5-5;476;497

The Dalles;0-0;5-5;437;475

C. County;0-0;2-8;364;534

Redmond;0-0;1-7;247;425

H. River;0-0;0-8;235;505

Mid-Columbia Conference

Team;Lg;Ovrl

Chiawana;4-0;6-1

Kennewick;3-0;6-0

Richland;3-1;4-4

Walla Walla;2-1;6-1

Pasco;2-2;4-2

Kamiakin;1-2;2-5

Hanford;1-3;2-5

Hermiston;0-3;3-4

Southridge;0-4;3-5

