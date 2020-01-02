Boys basketball
1A Big Sky League
Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd
Ione;0-0;7-1;549;329
S. Wasco;0-0;6-2;541;361
Mitchell;0-0;5-1;343;268
Condon;0-0;5-3;472;407
Dufur;0-0;4-4;459;363
H. Christian;0-0;2-5;290;341
Sherman;0-0;2-6;312;383
Echo;0-0;0-9;244;582
1A Old Oregon League
Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd
Nixyaawii;0-0;7-3;663;575
Joseph;0-0;7-3;518;476
P. Valley;0-0;7-3;687;501
Helix;0-0;5-4;449;481
Elgin;0-0;4-5;431;468
Wallowa;0-0;4-6;441;506
Pine Eagle;0-0;2-3;246;249
Imbler;0-0;2-5;280;347
Cove;0-0;1-7;301;408
2A Blue Mountain Conference
Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd
Pilot Rock;0-0;10-0;604;420
Union;0-0;7-3;544;412
G. Union;0-0;5-4;479;459
Stanfield;0-0;5-6;574;543
Enterprise;0-0;4-3;378;361
Heppner;0-0;4-5;424;429
W-M;0-0;2-8;516;659
3A Eastern Oregon League
Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd
Riverside;0-0;8-3;579;489
Nyssa;0-0;6-1;341;285
Umatilla;0-0;6-4;480;490
Vale;0-0;4-3;361;329
Burns;0-0;4-5;449;480
Irrigon;0-0;2-8;465;533
4A Greater Oregon League
Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd
Mac-Hi;0-0;6-4;452;434
Baker;0-0;6-5;593;532
La Grande;0-0;1-5;284;337
Ontario;0-0;1-8;383;580
5A Intermountain Conference
Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd
Pendleton;0-0;9-2;685;508
C. County;0-0;7-4;675;542
H. River;0-0;5-3;503;454
Redmond;0-0;5-6;568;570
The Dalles;0-0;3-7;524;612
Ridgeview;0-0;2-8;408;538
Mid-Columbia Conference
Team;Lg;Ovrl
Chiawana;4-0;7-0
Kamiakin;3-0;7-0
Kennewick;3-0;5-1
Walla Walla;3-0;7-0
Richland;2-2;2-5
Hermiston;1-2;2-5
Pasco;0-4;1-6
Southridge;0-4;1-7
Hanford;0-4;1-6
Girls basketball
1A Big Sky League
Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd
Echo;0-0;6-4;421;383
Ione;0-0;5-3;380;309
Dufur;0-0;5-3;362;366
S. Wasco;0-0;4-3;324;282
Sherman;0-0;3-4;239;305
Condon;0-0;2-6;247;357
Mitchell;0-0;0-3;54;143
1A Old Oregon League
Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd
Elgin;0-0;7-2;402;299
Joseph;0-0;7-3;437;343
Helix;0-0;6-3;306;312
Wallowa;0-0;5-6;442;408
Cove;0-0;4-4;350;276
P. Valley;0-0;4-5;319;353
Nixyaawii;0-0;4-6;429;464
Pine Eagle;0-0;3-2;186;201
Imbler;0-0;0-8;164;360
2A Blue Mountain Conference
Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd
Stanfield;0-0;9-2;527;393
Enterprise;0-0;8-1;422;271
Union;0-0;8-2;452;301
Heppner;0-0;6-2;353;303
P. Rock;0-0;4-6;347;372
G. Union;0-0;2-7;316;436
W-M;0-0;1-9;284;445
3A Eastern Oregon League
Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd
Burns;0-0;9-1;571;359
Irrigon;0-0;6-4;403;455
Nyssa;0-0;5-4;324;357
Umatilla;0-0;2-8;375;481
Vale;0-0;1-4;180;223
Riverside;0-0;1-10;284;473
4A Greater Oregon League
Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd
Baker;0-0;10-2;635;395
La Grande;0-0;6-3;482;361
Mac-Hi;0-0;6-5;396;380
Ontario;0-0;0-8;241;366
5A Intermountain Conference
Team;Lg;Ovrl;Pts;Allwd
Pendleton;0-0;6-4;480;432
Ridgeview;0-0;5-5;476;497
The Dalles;0-0;5-5;437;475
C. County;0-0;2-8;364;534
Redmond;0-0;1-7;247;425
H. River;0-0;0-8;235;505
Mid-Columbia Conference
Team;Lg;Ovrl
Chiawana;4-0;6-1
Kennewick;3-0;6-0
Richland;3-1;4-4
Walla Walla;2-1;6-1
Pasco;2-2;4-2
Kamiakin;1-2;2-5
Hanford;1-3;2-5
Hermiston;0-3;3-4
Southridge;0-4;3-5
