BAKER CITY — Four swim teams gathered in Baker City for the 2022 Baker High School January Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 22, with top team placement coming down to the wire.
The La Grande boys team edged out Pendleton with 104 points compared to 60 for the Buckaroos. On the girls side, Pendleton scored 140 for first place and La Grande finished as runners-up with 103. The overall team score came down to several points, as the Tigers defeated the Buckaroos 207 to 200.
Cove placed third on the boys side with 40 points and fourth in the girls rankings with 10, while Baker placed fourth in the boys team standings with nine points and third on the girls side with 18. The Leopards placed third in the overall team standings with 50 points and the Bulldogs took fourth with 27 points.
La Grande set the tone early, taking first place in both the boys and girls 200-yard medley relays. The team of McKinley Kruse, Ella Setser, Chloe Lynch and Shiloh Lynch placed first with a time of 2:11.95. Pendleton had two teams competing, placing second at 2:17.92 and third at 2:28.12. On the boys side, La Grande was the only team competing and took first place with a time of 1:57.74. The team was composed of Jake Weigand, Glenn Ricker, Drake Adair and Lars Langens.
In the girls 200-yard freestyle, Pendleton’s Ann Bostwick placed first with a time of 2:32.58. La Grande’s Cecillia Villagomez (3:03.32) took second in the event and Pendleton’s Tori Estrada (3:13.79) placed third.
On the boys side of the 200-yard freestyle, Cove’s Tim Koza blew out the competition with a scorching time of 1:53.95. La Grande’s Gabe Zamora was next at 2:11.15 and Pendleton’s Jack Bozani placed third at 2:23.84.
La Grande’s Kruse was back in the girls 200-yard IM, taking first at 2:30.8. The Buckaroos earned a stash of points in the event, taking second, third and fourth place. Saralen Campbell came in second at 2:36.42, Sara Airoldi took third with a time of 3:02.71 and Kylee Nelson concluded the event with a fourth-place finish at 3:03.71.
In a packed field for the girls 50-yard freestyle, La Grande’s Shiloh Lynch earned top marks with a time of 26.78. Lynch narrowly defeated Pendleton’s Alara Campbell, who placed second at 26.89. Grace Pitner finished the event with a time of 28.74, earning a third-place finish for the Buckaroos. Baker’s
On the boys side, Cove’s Kaleo Theis earned seven points for the Leopards with a first place finish with a time of 22:71. Adair placed second for La Grande at 24.69, while Pendleton’s Andrew Williams took third at 24.76.
In the girls 100-yard butterfly, Baker’s Brianna Stadler earned a first-place finish with a time of 59.14. Cove’s Sarah Koza placed second at 1:03.14 and La Grande’s Chloe Lynch took third with a time of 1:10.10.
On the boy’s side of the 100-yard butterfly, La Grande’s Glenn Ricker won the event with a time of 55.32. Baker’s Gabriel Bott earned five points for the Bulldogs with a second place finish at 1:18.18.
In the girls 100-yard freestyle, Shiloh Lynch was back on the podium for La Grande with a first-place finsih at 1:00.96. Pitner placed second for Pendleton at 1:03.77 and Sydney Cox placed third for the Tigers with a time of 1:07.45.
Cove’s Theis earned his second first-place finish of the day in the boys 100-yard freestyle, swimming a time of 49.10. Fox was right behind his teammate at 54.81, earning five points for Cove with a second-place finish. Zamora took third for La Grand with a time of 58.61.
Kruse took first place for La Grande in the girls 500-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 5:58.1. Pendleton’s Melinda Cramp was the runner-up at 6:07.43, while La Grande’s Chloe Lynch placed third at 6:19.02.
On the boys side of the 500-yard freestyle, La Grande’s Zane Ricker took gold with a time of 5:10.66. Teammate and brother Glenn Ricker placed second at 5:19.66, while Pandleton’s Cahill Robinson earned the Buckaroos four points with a third place finish at 5:31.37.
Pendleton’s team of Alara Campbell, Saralen Campbell, Pitner and Cramp placed first in the girls 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:53.8. La Grande took second in the event and Pendleton’s second team placed third. In the boys event, the La Grande team of Langens, Zamora, Weigand and Zane Ricker placed first at 1:42.81. Pendleton was second at 1:48.66 and La Grande’s second team earned third at 1:58.3.
Stadler earned another first-place finish for Baker in the girls 100-yard backstroke, finishing with a time of 1:00.64. Sarah Koza paced second for Cove at 1:02.83, while Cramp placed third for Pendleton at 1:08.11.
Tim Koza placed first for Cove in the boys 100-yard backstroke at 55.78. Robinson (1:00.6) and Williams (1:03.34) took second and third for the Buckaroos.
Pendleton swept the top two placements of the girls 100-yard breaststroke, with Saralen Campbell finishing first at 1:21.9 and Paige Pitner taking second at 1:27.15. Ella Setser finished in third for La Grande with a time of 1:29.01. On the boys side, Fox earned a first-place finish for Cove at 1:11.26. Zane Ricker earned silver for La Grande at 1:11.53 and Bozani placed third for the Buckaroos with a time of 1:24.53.
In the final event of the day, the Pendleton 400-yard freestyle relay team of Pitner, Tatum Paullus, Bostwick and Cramp placed first at 4:27.98 en route to a first-place team finish on the girls side. La Grande took second at 4:29.77 and Pendleton’s second team placed third at 4:45.79.
On the boys side, the Tigers ended the day with a victory with a time of 3:41.55. The winning relay team was composed of Glenn Ricker, Adair, Zamora and Zane Ricker. Pendleton placed second in the event, finishing with a time of 4:30.42.
Up next, La Grande and Cove will travel to compete in Madras on Jan. 22. The Buckaroos will head to Redmond for a four-way dual with Redmond, Ridgeview and The Dalles on Jan. 29.
