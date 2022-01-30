REDMOND — The Pendleton swimming program traveled to Redmond on Saturday, Jan. 29 for a four-way meet against Redmond, Ridgeview and The Dalles at the Redmond Aquatic Club. The Buckaroos dominated on the girls side for a first-place team finish, while a limited boys team saw several standout performances.
Pendleton placed first on the girls side with 589 points, finishing 304 points ahead of second place The Dalles. The boys team placed fourth with 92 points, helping the Buckaroos edge out Redmond for first place in the combined team standings.
On the girls side, Pendleton started with a second-place finish in the 200-meter medley relay. The team of Ann Bostwick, Paige Pitner, Tatum Paullus and Tegan Lentz clocked in at 2:42.38.
In the girls 200-meter freestyle, the duo of Melinda Cramp and Alexis Bowen placed first and second for the Buckaroos. Cramp finished with a time of 2:36.8 and Bowen clocked in at 2:59.5.
Pendleton’s Saralen Campbell earned 17 points in the girls 200-meter IM, placing second with a time of 2:57.11. Cahill Robinson took first place on the boys side, blowing out the field with a time of 2:35.5 — the next closest swimmer was over a minute behind.
Pendleton took another gold on the girls side in the 50-meter freestyle, thanks to Alara Campbell. The senior narrowly took first place with a time of 30.1.
Josie Nelson garnered 13 points in the girls 50-meter freestyle, placing second with a time of 35.14. Nelson was just .14 off of first place.
Pendleton saw four swimmers place in the top six of the girls 100-meter butterfly, earning a boatload of points. Alara Campbell placed second at 1:25.72 and Paullus placed third with a time of 1:28.1. On the boys side, Robinson was back with another first-place finish — he clocked in at 1:06.77.
In the girls 100-meter freestyle, Cramp took first place with a time of 1:07.35.
Bostwick and Tori Estrada combined for a one-two punch in the girls 400-meter freestyle. Bostwick placed first with a time of 5:56.3 and Estrada earned second place at 6:59.75.
The Buckaroos took second place in the first 200-meter freestyle relay, earning 34 points. The team of Alara Campbell, Saralen Campbell, Bostwick and Cramp finished with a time of 2:10.87.
Paullus was back in the girls 100-meter backstroke, placing third with a time of 1:26.41.
In the girls 100-meter breaststroke, Saralen Campbell placed third — she clocked in at 1:32.7.
The Buckaroos finished the day on top, taking first place in the girls 400-meter freestyle. Alara Campbell, Saralen Campbell, Lentz and Cramp combined for a time of 4:52.35.
Pendleton finished with 681 points in the team standings to take first place overall at the meet. Up next, the Buckaroos will have a week off before competing at the district meet on Feb. 12 — the swimming is set to take place in Hood River.
