HERMISTON — Hermiston will enter the 2021 softball season with a new head coach.
The school announced Monday that Rebecca Pridmore, who was the Bulldogs' JV coach in 2019, will take over the program after the departure of Kate Greenough.
“I am confident that our softball program is in great hands,” Hermiston AD Larry Usher said in a press release. “We have so much pride for the softball program, and Coach Pridmore will work hard to continue taking us forward.”
Pridmore, a second-grade teacher at Sunset Elementary, recently completed her playing career at George Fox University, where the middle infielder was a four-year starter, according to the GFU website. The Modesto, California, native played 169 games for George Fox from 2015-18. Pridmore compiled a career batting average of .290 with three home runs — all hit during her senior year of 2018 — and 58 RBIs. She collected 131 career hits, scored 122 runs, had a career on-base percentage of .400 and was an effective base stealer, swiping 38 bases and getting caught just six times. She also had a career fielding percentage of .935.
Her senior year with the Bruins was by far her best individually, as she set career marks in hits (49), runs (49), home runs (3), RBIs (24), walks (23), stolen bases (16), batting average (.333), on-base percentage (.453) and slugging percentage (.510). She also tied her career mark in triple with four, matching the total from her freshman year. During her four years in the program, GFU reached the NCAA West Regional twice, won at least 30 games three times and had a record of 117-57.
Hermiston's JV squad went 7-11 in her only year as its coach. Pridmore will be the ninth individual to coach Hermiston in the history of its program, according to records on the OSAA website.
Greenough coached Hermiston for four seasons before her fifth was ended before it started due to the coronavirus, and posted an overall record of 58-50.
