HERMISTON — A mix of the great outdoors and a solid wrestling program was enough to convince Hunter Dyer that University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana, was the place for him.
The Hermiston senior recently signed a letter of intent to wrestle for the Argos.
“A couple of years ago, I went to Montana to meet my uncle, and I fell in love with the place,” Dyer said. “I went back the next year, and I went in search of schools. I found Providence and I really liked it. When I have spare time, you can find me hunting and fishing. It’s perfect for me.”
Dyer also likes to ski, but he will have to wait until wrestling season is over before he can hit the slopes.
Argos coach Steve Komac said Dyer is a good fit for his program.
“There are several things we liked about him right away,” Komac said. “First, the quality of young man we saw when we met him. He is a great example of a student athlete. When they can take care of the student and athlete part, that is beneficial. Getting to know him, his parents have raised a good kid. We really liked him. He has a great work ethic, comes from a good program and is well coached.”
Dyer also felt a strong connection with Komac and the program.
“Me and Komac got to know each other and clicked right away,” said Dyer, who plans to major in financial business administration. “He’s a big outdoors guy like I am, and he’s super easy going and laid back.”
Komac said it will depend on how quickly Dyer adjusts to the college level as to whether the Argos will redshirt him or not.
“We have the ability to wrestle our freshmen in open invitationals,” Komac said. “At the winter break, we will sit down and see where the season is going before we make a final decision on that. Our redshirts will get 15-20 matches, if that’s what we end up doing with him.”
Dyer is the second Hermiston athlete to sign with Providence. Girls basketball player Katelyn Heideman signed a few months ago.
“Me and Katelyn are really good friends,” Dyer said. “That will make it fun. She said, ‘If you are looking at colleges, look at this one.’ “
The Argos compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Frontier Conference with Carroll College, College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon, Montana Tech, Montana Western, MSU-Northern, Rocky Mountain College and Southern Oregon.
College of Idaho, EOU and SOU are football members only.
A tough decision
Dyer’s first love in the world of sports was baseball. It wasn’t until his junior year that he felt he could have an opportunity to wrestle at the college level.
“Coming into my freshman year, I liked baseball a whole lot, and I was decent at wrestling,” Dyer said. “My junior and senior years, I developed more of a love for wrestling, and things kind of fell into place.”
Dyer, who wrestles at 138 and 145 pounds, placed fourth at state as a junior at 138 during the spring season.
He then put in the work during the summer to hone his skills.
“I went to tournaments in Idaho and Utah last summer to get some mat time,” he said.
He also went to Europe with teammates Adrian Delgado and Zayne Helfer, and wrestled with Northwest Exchange.
“We wrestled in Austria, Switzerland, Poland and Germany for a couple of weeks,” Dyer said. “Going over there was a whole new experience. It was all freestyle and Greco. We also got to do some sightseeing. We went to concentration camps in Germany, and Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest in the (Bavarian) Alps. That was really cool.”
Dyer is back on the mats for the Bulldogs this winter, working to improve his skills before he heads to college.
“I’m just going to keep pushing forward and onto the next step,” Dyer said. “A new step in life. Still school and wrestling, but it’s new to me.”
