LA GRANDE — Former Pendleton High School standout Kai Quinn led a potent Eastern Oregon University football team during the shortened spring season, and the senior quarterback was recognized with Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Quinn led the Mountaineers offense that averaged just over 30 points per game. Through the air, he completed 73 passes on 115 attempts for 811 yards and had eight touchdowns. On the ground, Quinn rushed the ball 53 times for 244 yards and he scored a pair of touchdowns. He guided an EOU offense that averaged 404 yards of total offense per game.
Quinn, who helped lead the Mountaineers to a 3-1 overall record during the altered spring season, was one of a host of all-conference honors EOU received.
Head Coach Tim Camp was named co-coach of the year for the Frontier Conference, while defensive lineman Chase Van Wyck was named Defensive Player of the Year and John Lesser was named the Champion of Character for the Mountaineers.
In 13 seasons of leading the Mountaineers, Camp has posted a career record of 74-61 following the 2020 season. He led the Mountaineers to the program's first Frontier Conference regular season title. With the 12 players earning All-Frontier Conference honors, Camp has now produced 89 all-conference players while leading EOU. He has had three defensive player of the year winners and two offensive player of the year winners.
Joining Quinn on the first-team offense was Tanner Zenke, PJ Schubert, a Pendleton graduate, and Luke Thomas. Earning second-team honors was Lesser, Isaiah Thomas and Heppner graduate Patrick Collins.
Schubert and Collins, along with Thomas, were key on the Mountaineers offensive line, leading a unit that helped pave the way for a ground game that averaged 194.5 yards per game. They helped the offense average 209.5 yards through the air and surrendered just eight sacks on the year.
Earning first-team honors on defense were Van Wyck, Zak Donato and Solo Taylor. Dakota Hibbs was the lone selection for EOU on the second team.
Zachary Cahill was a first-team selection at kicker and was a second-team selection at punter. Luke Thomas was a first-team selection for special teams at both kick returner and punt returner.
