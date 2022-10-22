PENDLETON — Playing soccer was never a priority for Cristian Rea.
The 2020 graduate of Riverside High School played his junior and senior year in high school, with great success, but once he graduated, he joined the workforce.
Fast forward two years, and Rea is back on the soccer field, this time for Blue Mountain Community College.
“My friends, Adair Rodriguez and Humberto Sanchez, had just graduated from Riverside and they were going to Blue Mountain,” Rea said. “They said I should join them. I met with Oscar (coach Alegria), and he liked how I fit in.”
Algeria remembers the conversation.
“When I recruited some of the Boardman kids, they told me about Cristian,” he said. “They told me they knew of a forward who was super fast. They gave me his cell phone and I convinced him to come back and play. He has really impacted our season. His speed is incredible. He is so fast.”
Rea, a 5-foot, 5-inch, 150-pound freshman, has more than fit in. Through 13 games, he leads the Timberwolves in goals scored with five, and has two game-winning goals. He has started four games, but Alegria said he has earned a starting role.
“The first 15, 20 minutes, everyone has energy, then the other teams start to slow down and he comes in and infuses energy,” Alegria said. “We will be starting him. He has earned that role. The guys feed off his energy. He has been scoring important goals for us. He has had an impactful season for us so far.”
Rea has been surprised at his own success.
“I’m just as surprised as everyone else,” he said. “I’m just at the right spot at the right time. I just kick and sometimes it goes in. On paper it looks pretty good. It turned out good. It’s everything I expected.”
Rea may downplay his talent a bit, but he was a key player for Riverside as a junior and a senior.
Rea earned first-team all-EOL honors as a midfielder his senior year. The Pirates lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to Oregon Episcopal in the 3A state quarterfinals.
His junior year, the Pirates made it to the state semifinals, where they lost to Oregon Episcopal 6-2.
Rea was a first-team all-Eastern Oregon League selection for basketball his senior year, averaging 12 points, five steals and four assists a game. He was a three-year starting point guard.
BMCC was at the top of the Northwest Athletic Conference standings until losses to North Idaho and Walla Walla last week put them into a tie for second with WWCC.
“They were tough games,” Rea said. “We came out flat.”
The Timberwolves redeemed themselves on Wednesday, Oct. 19, playing to a draw with Spokane, which put them all alone in second place. Walla Walla has a game in hand.
A different gameFrom the time he graduated until he joined BMCC’s team, Rea played in the Sunday men’s league, which is highly competitive soccer, but Rea said the college game is a whole other beast.
“I was struggling at first,” Rea said. “I’m really not really used to it yet. It’s so much faster. We went to Seattle to Starfire and played Peninsula, and they were so good. There’s guys (in the league) with 19 goals. That’s skill right there.”
BMCC has just seven sophomores on its roster, leaving Algeria a plethora of talent for next season.
“We are all young,” Rea said. “Oscar is a great coach. He’s tough and he knows what he is doing. Hopefully, if everything goes as planned, we will be pretty good next year.”
