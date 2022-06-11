PENDLETON — State champion. Intermountain Conference Player of the Year. Multi-sport athlete. Good teammate. What’s not to like?
Walla Walla Community College softball coach Logan Parker finds Pendleton’s Chloe Taber the complete package.
“One of the biggest things that drew me to her is her athleticism,” Parker said. “I like recruiting multi-sport athletes. They are very well rounded and those traits transition to softball. I have a good feeling about Chloe. She will fit right in right away. On her visit, I could see her presence with the players. It makes my job easy.”
Taber played right field for the Bucks, who won the 5A state title June 4 with a 2-0 win over Wilsonville. Pendleton finished the season 28-2.
“She is a great player,” Pendleton coach Tim Cary said. “Good batter, good on defense and a good base runner. She is the whole package.”
Taber, who grew up playing volleyball, basketball and softball, was leaning toward playing college basketball. Her mom Kim (nee McLeod) played basketball at Hermiston High School and Blue Mountain Community College. She also was an assistant at Pendleton while Taber was in high school.
“My mom is kind of sad,” Taber said. “Basketball was one of the first sports I learned how to play. I didn’t know I wanted to play college softball until two months before school ended. Tim and his coaching staff helped me be a better player than I was two years ago. I was going to go and play college basketball, but I felt more comfortable on a softball field and felt I would have more success on the field.”
Taber is going from one successful program to another. The Warriors went 34-0 in the Northwest Athletic Conference East this spring, and finished 46-4 overall. They finished fourth at the NWAC Tournament.
“When I went for a visit, I felt welcome, and coach Parker really stuck out to me,” Taber said. “He has had great programs. It feels great to be there. I’m very excited about it.”
For the Bucks, Taber hit .500 over 30 games. She had 52 hits, including six doubles and three triples. She also drove in 23 runs and scored 38 times. She did not commit any errors in the field.
“She’s fast, hits for power from the left side and meshed with my girls from the start,” Parker said. “She has that winner’s mentality. She has all the right pieces.”
Taber has been playing softball since T-ball, but it was never her first love.
“All through high school, basketball was my main focus,” she said. “I didn’t even play softball my sophomore year. I didn’t even sign up. Even though there wasn’t a season, that was dumb of me. I think the year off helped me realize the love for softball that I had.”
Being named IMC Player of the Year helped Taber see that softball was her true calling.
“That was a confidence booster,” she said. “I think from the beginning we knew what we were capable of, for sure. Once we got into league play, we didn’t know if teams were bad or we were that good. We got things put together overall. It was nice to end the season with the kids I played sports with since I was a little kid.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.