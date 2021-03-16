JAMESTOWN, N.D. — No. 17-ranked Eastern Oregon University had a pair of grapplers earn All-American status, helping the women’s wrestling team to a 17th-place finish last weekend at the NAIA Women’s Wrestling Invitational.
Erin Redford finished as the national runner-up at 143 pounds, posting a 4-1 record over the two-day tournament. She got the first day started with a pin over Julia Mata of Missouri Valley in just 23 seconds. She pushed her record to 2-0 in the second round with a pin in 5:08 against Akina Yamada of Waldorf. Redford ended the day with another pinfall win, this time in 1:47, over Emma Walker of Campbellsville to advance to the semifinals.
In the semifinals, Redford pulled out a sudden victory, 3-2, over Sydney Freund of Oklahoma City to punch her ticket to the championship match. In the final match of the season, Redford battled from start to finish before falling 4-3 to Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp of Midland.
EOU teammate Dempsi Talkington posted an eighth-place finish at 155 pounds.
Talkington posted a 3-3 record in two days for the Mountaineers. She fell in her first match before bouncing back to win her next three matches to end the day at 3-1. Talkington closed her tournament run with a loss to in the seventh-place match.
In all, EOU had nine athletes compete at the National Invite. Macy Higa at 130 pounds went 2-2 on the first day and narrowly missed advancing to the second day. Olivia Robinson also posted a 2-2 record on the first day at 191 pounds.
As a team, EOU finished 17th overall scoring 35.5 points over the two-day span.
