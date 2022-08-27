PENDLETON — Pendleton opened its season Friday, Aug. 26, against a physical Redmond team, and the Panthers powered through for a 6-0 nonleague victory.
“It was very tough,” Bucks coach Murillo Varela said. “We had some girls who weren’t able to play because they didn’t have enough practices, and we had to bring up JV players. We were struggling with numbers today. I wish our first game was a little bit more even.”
The Panthers scored four of their goals in the first half, but the Bucks made some adjustment at the half and held Redmond to two second-half goals.
“Our defense did an amazing job,” Varela said. “If not for them, it would have been worse. We just did not connect offensively.”
Pendleton goalkeeper Miranda Medrano finished with five saves.
The Bucks will host McLoughlin on Tuesday.
“Tuesday, we will have two seniors back,” Varela said. “It should be a strong and competitive game, and that should give us a boost. The nonleague games help us to learn what we need to work on.”
Boys prep soccer
OREGON EPISCOPAL 2, RIVERSIDE 0 — In a matchup between two of the top teams in the state, the host Aardvarks came away with the nonleague victory.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Pirates coach Jose Duenas said. “We came close three or four times, but unfortunately we came up short.”
OES scored 5 minutes into the game, then added its second goal 20 minutes into the second half.
Juan Medina was in goal for the Pirates. He finished with zero saves as OES scored on its two shots on goal.
Riverside will host defending state champion Catlin Gabel on Tuesday.
REDMOND 4, PENDLETON 0 — The host Panthers shut out the Bucks in the first game of the season for both teams.
Junior Manuel Lopez was in goal for Pendleton. He finished with zero saves.
The Bucks play Tuesday at McLoughlin.
Prep volleyball
NIXYAAWII 3, WALLOWA 2 — The Golden Eagles were pushed to the brink by the host Cougars before pulling out a 16-14 victory in the fifth set of their nonleague match.
Nixyaawii handily won the first set 25-9, but Wallowa roared back before the Golden Eagles finished off the match 18-25, 25-20, 20-25, 16-14.
“We stretched it all the way out,” Nixyaawii coach Jacinthia Stanley said.
Trailing 14-13 in the fifth set, Sistine Moses took to the service line, where she tied the score at 14-14, then dished up an ace for a 15-14 lead. Wallowa called a time, but Moses calmly toed the service line and whipped up another ace for the win.
“Sistine saved us that last set,” Stanley said. “She and Grace (Moses-Watchman) and Kyella (Picard) had some greats hits. This is Kyella’s first year with me. We are glad to have her energy and athleticism.”
Addison Jackson came off the bench for the Golden Eagles to put points on the board from the service line.
“All she does is serve, and she did phenomenal today,” Stanley said. “She gave us the points that we needed.”
NIXYAAWII 3, ENTERPRISE 2 — Strong play at the net from Mersayus Hart and Sistine Moses helped the Golden Eagles rally for a 19-25, 19-15, 25-20, 25-14, 15-8 victory over the Outlaws at Wallowa High School.
“We started out slow,” Nixyaawii coach Jacinthia Stanley said. “It took them a minute to wake up.”
PILOT ROCK 3, UMATILLA 2 — Down two sets to start the match, the host Rockets rallied for a 19-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-5 victory over the Vikings.
“We wanted to get some court time in today so we started slow and picked things up,” chuckled Rockets coach Jen Porter. “This was our first match. We worked the kinks out of the first couple of sets. It just took them time to put it together. They were fighting the whole time.”
Jaxynn Thurmond led the Rockets with six kills and 14 digs, while Aiva Ellis had seven kills and six digs. Lynn Williams served tough with nine aces, while Kailee Clark handed out 11 assists and Teagan Thornton had eight.
The Rockets host Ione/Arlington on Tuesday.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.