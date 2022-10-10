STANFIELD — Zuri Reeser had a big night with 19 kills, 29 digs, 13 assists and four aces to lead Stanfield to a 25-16, 20-25, 29-27, 25-20 nonleague win on Monday, Oct. 10, over South Wasco County.
“Tonight, South Wasco County gave us a good battle,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. “It was a nice way to start the week going into the second half of league play.”
Mykael Graham handed out 24 assists and had 12 digs, while Mazie Reeser had 12 kills, 18 digs and three aces, Kylee Jackson 23 digs, Lauren Putnam eight blocks and Destiny O’Neill 16 digs.
I’m really proud of how the girls came back tonight mentally after a tough loss at Powder Valley this past Saturday,” Ganvoa said. “I hope we proved to ourselves that with the right mental approach throughout the match that good things happen.”
The Tigers (11-5) will play at Heppner on Thursday in a Blue Mountain Conference match.
BURNS 3, PENDLETON 0 — The Eastern Oregon League powerhouse Hilanders (20-3) gave the Bucks (8-8) more than they could handle in a 25-21, 25-5, 25-15 nonleague loss in La Grande.
“We were not very competitive on the court,” Pendleton coach Chelsie Speer said. “Energy was low and we played scared.”
College volleyball
NORTH IDAHO 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 1 — The Timberwolves started off the match by taking the first set, but once the Cardinals settled in, they came away with a 17-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-19 NWAC East victory in Pendleton.
Alli Alger led BMCC with 15 kills and nine digs, while Kenzie Williams had 33 assists and Alliyah Stevens 10 kills.
Taylin Rowley led NIC with 13 kills and 12 digs, while Kayla Freed had 11 kills and Abigail Neff 32 assists and 11 digs.
Prep girls soccer
HOOD RIVER 2, PENDLETON 0 — The Eagles shut out the visiting Bucks in a nonleague match.
Pendleton (4-5-2) will host Ontario on Thursday in a Greater Oregon League match.
Football
NYSSA 68, MCLOUGHLIN 6 — Inexperience on the part of the Pioneers played a big part in their Eastern Oregon League loss to Nyssa on Friday, Oct. 7.
“Only one senior traveled with the team,” Mac-Hi coach Jorge Estrada said. “We ended up taking a frosh-soph team to Nyssa with a couple of juniors and one senior. We lost not because our young guys don’t have heart, but because of inexperience, and that’s OK.”
Ethan Estrada threw for 59 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Konrad.
Judah Elliot caught one pass for 14 yards, while Landon Garies had two catches for 10 yards, and John Koklich one for 10 yards.
“Everywhere we go, our boys get commended for their no quit and sportsmanship,” Estrada said.
The Pioneers’ game with Vale on Friday, Oct. 14, has been canceled.
