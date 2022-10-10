volleyball.jpg
Annie Fowler/East Oregonian

STANFIELD — Zuri Reeser had a big night with 19 kills, 29 digs, 13 assists and four aces to lead Stanfield to a 25-16, 20-25, 29-27, 25-20 nonleague win on Monday, Oct. 10, over South Wasco County.

“Tonight, South Wasco County gave us a good battle,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. “It was a nice way to start the week going into the second half of league play.”

