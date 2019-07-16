Registration is still ongoing for Hermiston's upcoming Takin' it to the Streets 3-on-3 basketball tournament this weekend.
There are currently 155 teams of three from across the region signed up to participate in the two-day event. The tournament kicks off on Saturday, June 20 at 8 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m. for both days.
Brackets will be available for players of all ages and abilities, ranging from second grade boys and girls through high school seniors. Adult brackets are also available for men and women. Men's brackets are divided by ability level — experienced athletes will compete in the open and weekend warriors divisions, while those who shoot hoops more casually can participate in the recreation division.
There will also be a men's bracket for those under 6 feet.
Late registrations are accepted. Teams can pick up their packets on Friday any time between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. outside the basketball courts at Newport Park, behind Eastside Market, 582 E. Main St.
The tournament will be held on Main Street in Hermiston. For more information on registration, rules, bracketing, and lodging, visit www.hermiston3on3.org.
