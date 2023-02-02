ATHENA — Cameron Reich is a household name in Eastern Oregon for his accomplishments on the football field, basketball court and on the track.
Friday, Feb. 3, sports fans will see another side of Reich when he performs in the Weston-McEwen Pipes and Drums Show during halftime of the boys basketball game against Irrigon.
Reich will play the bagpipes in the group's show, which is built around the iconic song "Amazing Grace."
“I’ve been playing since sixth grade,” Reich said. “I have been at it for a while. My brother Dallas did it because it was cool. There is a picture of him in his basketball uniform playing at halftime. I grew up watching him and I thought it was cool.”
Reich, a senior, played in the performance as a freshman, but he wasn’t a varsity player at the time. They have not had a performance the past two years.
“We are excited to have our current students perform our iconic halftime show again," W-M Vice Principal Morgan Rauch said in a news release. "This legacy connects our students to each of the generations over the past 70 years.”
Reich will get to skip the full Scottish ensemble, which includes a shirt and tie, long socks and the trademark kilt. There simply isn’t enough time for him to change twice.
“I can’t stand to wear them,” Reich said of the kilts. “Ours are all wool and hot.”
Reich isn’t the only Weston-McEwen athlete in the pipes and drums show. Cross-country runner Alex McIntyre also is a bagpiper, while two-way lineman Alex Ceja plays the Scottish snare drum and is learning some of the dances.
“Alex (McIntyre) is one of the most musically talented people I have ever met,” Reich said. “Ceja is also really good at the bass guitar and acoustic guitar. We have not had a male dancer in a while. Ceja has been working on it.”
Reich and McIntyre are two of the last bagpipers in the group, but band teacher Rob McIntyre has a new crop of players coming up.
“They started a class for it and a couple of kids joined,” Reich said. “Our little niche traditions get to stay around for a while.”
Reich does not have his own set of bagpipes. He uses one owned by the school.
“The school has 20 bagpipes,” he said. “All of them sound a little different because they are different brands.”
Reich’s musical prowess goes beyond the bagpipes. He also plays four different types of the saxophone (alto, baritone, soprano, tenor), guitar, ukulele, Scottish snare drums and the mandolin.
While he is musically gifted, Reich said it’s best if you don’t ask him to sing.
Reich also has performed at the Caledonian Games in Athena, and has marched in the Pendleton-Round parades.
Striking it Reich
Weston-McEwen hit the motherload with brothers Dallas and Cameron Reich, albeit they played nearly a dozen years apart for the TigerScots.
Dallas Reich, who graduated in 2012, was one of the best athletes in Umatilla County when he was in high school. He also was a bagpiper in the pipes and drums show.
“It’s so powerful,” W-M football coach Kenzie Hansell said of the performance. “The gym is silent. You can’t even put it into words. It’s pretty special.”
Dallas was a first-team all-state selection in football, basketball and baseball his senior year. He was the Blue Mountain Conference Player of the Year for basketball and baseball his senior year.
He scored 1,619 points during his basketball career at W-M, and went on to play at Walla Walla Community College.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Cameron, who wears No. 10 in football and basketball just like his older brother, chose track over baseball, but both have plenty of wins and a stockpile of honors.
Cameron was first-team 2A all-state and Blue Mountain Conference wide receiver and defensive back, and was a big part of the TigerScots’ run for a state football title in November.
He had 30 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns, and defensively he had 46 tackles and two interceptions.
He is a starter on the basketball team, and last year advanced to the state track meet in the long jump, 4x100 relay which placed eighth, and the 4x400 relay, which placed second.
Hansell coached both Reich brothers in football, and said their value extends beyond the field.
“As good of athletes as they are on the court and on the field, they are just as good of human beings,” Hasell said. “I tell them I will be their coach forever. They are both amazing young men. What an honor it has been for me to be the head coach of the both of them for all four years. They are a joy to be around.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.