PENDLETON — Pendleton head baseball coach TJ Haguewood remembers leaving Bob White Field on the evening of Feb. 6, just before the floods began.
Little did he expect that moments later, the field that his team of Buckaroos called their home, just like so many teams before them, would be completely underwater.
“We left the field at about 5:30 p.m.,” he recalled. “We saw the river rising. The water had barely made it into the right field, so I wasn’t concerned at the time. I’ve lived here my whole life. It sneaked up on everybody.”
The flooding caused significant damage to the turf, the concession stand and everything within, the right field fence, and the equipment garage. The damage left the Bucks baseball team, the Pendleton Babe Ruth program, and local summer ball teams without a home field, forcing the Babe Ruth committee to search for a replacement for the upcoming season.
“The important thing for people to know is, there still will be a Babe Ruth season,” said Bob Field, president of the Pendleton Babe Ruth program. “It’s important for our kids.”
As repairs are underway throughout the spring, Babe Ruth home games will be played at Fallen Field near the Round-Up Grounds, while away games are to be held at Pilot Rock and Weston.
The high school varsity team will play their home games at Blue Mountain Community College’s baseball field. If a scheduling conflict between the Bucks and the Timberwolves arises, the Bucks will move that home game to Fallen Field.
Pendleton High School’s junior varsity and freshman baseball teams will host their home games at Fallen Field, as well.
Pendleton School District Director of Business Services Michelle Jones said the district is still trying to get an official estimate of the damage done to Bob White Field. Because the field is under the 100-year flood plain, she said the district’s insurance requires a $500,000 deductible before it will begin covering damages. She added the district hasn’t committed to a method for covering the deductible.
While the Pendleton Babe Ruth program is still looking over the information on the damages and costs, Field said repairs to the buildings will cost roughly $25,000 and equipment repairs and replacements will total up to $64,000.
“People lost their houses in this flood,” he said. “This is a baseball field. We’ll get it back. Our timeline is the school district’s timeline. We’re here to help. We’re ready to get in there and start work. We lost everything in there. (Bob White Field) didn’t just benefit Babe Ruth — it benefited the high school and visiting teams.”
Because of the diamond’s longevity and location near the river, Bob White Field is a sentimental part of many local baseball fans’ lives.
“It tugs at a lot of people’s heartstrings when you’re talking about Bob White Field,” said Haguewood, who also serves as the vice president of the Pendleton Babe Ruth program. “Playing down there is a special opportunity for a lot of kids. We got a lot of support from people around the state. There’s a lot of people connected to the community because of Bob White Field.”
Haguewood extended his sympathies to his upcoming varsity baseball team’s senior class, who will not get to end their careers as Bucks on their beloved home field.
“I feel bad for this year’s seniors who won’t get to play there,” he said. “It’s disappointing, but they’re going to make the best of it.”
Although damages and repair costs are still being assessed, Haguewood said there could be close to $500,000 in damages caused by the flooding. Because Babe Ruth is a nonprofit organization, Field added that donations will be used to repair the concession stand and the garage, both of which are owned by Babe Ruth. The field itself belongs to Pendleton School District.
“The big thing is, we’ll all come together to get it done,” Field said. “It’s a beautiful setting. You won’t find another field in the state of Oregon that has the sponsor support that Bob White Field has. Everyone wants to be on that fence.”
The Pendleton Babe Ruth program will be holding an open registration for the upcoming season at the Pendleton Fire House on Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
