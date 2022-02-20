PENDLETON — Pendleton High School’s Rhythmic Mode dance team has been entertaining fans at basketball games for more than 30 years.
Fans will get another chance to watch the team perform Saturday, Feb. 26, at the 34th annual Hearts in Motion competition at Pendleton High School.
The competition includes dance teams from kindergarten to high school, with Rhythmic Mode competing against teams from Grant Union, Hermiston and Molalla.
“Just having the opportunity to have a competition again is a big step,” said Rhythmic Mode coach Debbie Kishpaugh. “COVID kind of killed our program last year. There was a lot of hard work and nothing to show for it. Last year at this time, we were working on tennis courts in Stillman Park with masks on. It was really, really tough.”
This year Rhythmic Mode is in a rebuilding phase with one senior, two juniors, one sophomore and seven freshmen.
They recently went to Canby and placed third in the 5A division and received the Greatest Showman Award for showmanship (costumes and facial expressions).
The Hearts in Motion serves as a fundraiser for Rhythmic Mode to help defray costs of traveling to the state competition, which this year is March 19 at Oregon City High School.
“They moved it from the (Memorial) coliseum (in Portland),” Kishpaugh said. “The magic will be that we have state, which we haven’t had in two years. That is a long time in the life of a kid. They are resentful and angry. They feel cheated. Two years have been stolen from the kids, in my opinion.”
Admission is $10 for adults, and $5 for those 12 and younger. Doors open at 10 a.m., with dancing beginning at 11 a.m.
There also will be a raffle with items donated by local merchants.
Rhythmic Mode team members are Natalie Bentley, Miranda Case, Madi Ericson, Paige Gard, Madelyn Lieuallen, Ava Redding, Sammie Stills, Aubrey Wadlington, Cassie Wiegand, Gabe Gorbett and Asia Tachella.
