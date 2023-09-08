HERMISTON — Josh Woodard threw seven touchdowns passes — three to Rayce Reaves — as Richland escaped Kennison Field with a 56-49 Mid-Columbia Conference win Friday, Sept. 8, over Hermiston.
“It was so fun to be part of that game,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “The atmosphere at Hermiston was electric. It was pretty cool. It was a great battle. There were some crazy plays. I was proud of our kids, they never quit. We got down by two scores, but they never gave up.”
Hermiston quarterback Isaac Corey threw for 473 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 45 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs (1-1). Ben Larson added 102 yards rushing, while Dale Krebs caught seven passes for 152 yards, and Jaime Ramirez-Ortega had five catches for 150 yards.
“He has moxie and a competitive will,” Faaeteete said of Corey. “It was nice to see them compete at such a high level. Our kids are so hungry for success. This will help motivate us.”
Richland, which has never lost a football game in the state of Oregon, scored the first touchdown of the game as Woodard hit Chris Daniels with a 40-yard scoring pass.
Back-to-back scores by the Bulldogs gave them a 21-13 lead mid-way through the second quarter, only to see the Bombers come back with three touchdowns before the half for a 35-28 lead.
The final score of the half was a 48-yard pass from Woodard to Colson Mackey with no time left on the clock.
Krebs hauled in a 14-yard pass from Corey to tie the score at 35-35 midway through the third quarter. The teams were tied 42-42 at the end of the third.
The Bombers (2-0) scored twice to open the fourth quarter for a 56-42 lead.
Corey put together a 30-yard run, then scored on a 5-yard touchdown to pull the Bulldogs within 56-49 with 2:11 left in the game.
“It was back and forth,” Faaeteete said. “Both teams made their mistakes. It was a great battle. We’d get a stop, they’d get a stop. They scored on a Hail Mary before the half when we should have gone in tied. Sometimes you get lucky. Tonight we didn’t.”
Woodard finished the game with 388 yards, while John Simons led the ground game with 68 yards on 13 carries. Mackey had six catches for 102 yards.
Hermiston will play Sept.15, at Walla Walla.
PENDLETON 14, REDMOND 7 — Jace Otteson connected with Ben Jennings for two touchdowns as the Bucks slipped past the Panthers on the road.
“It was a battle, but we got ’er done,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “It was a big win for us. Not high scoring or flashy. We’re happy to get out of there 2-0.”
Jennings hauled in a 5-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, then added an 80-yard catch for a score in the second quarter as Pendleton (2-0) took a 14-0 lead.
“Ben Jennings, offensively and defensively, had an absolute stellar game,” Davis said. “He never came off the field. He had a coming out game. I was really proud of him.”
The Panthers, ranked ninth in the 5A poll, scored in the third quarter, but that would be it.
Redmond had an opportunity to score in the waning seconds of the game, but a goal-line stand by the Bucks’ defensive line helped preserve the win.
“In the second half, we just stopped producing offensively,” Davis said. “We put the onus on the defense and they stepped up. The defensive line is not a glamorous position, but they (Jayden Van Pelt, Bryson Redcrane, Hunter Holford, Nathan Neveau) did a good job of controlling the offensive line. They stepped up on the road.”
The eighth-ranked Bucks had 192 yards of offense, with Otteson and Jennings combining for 119, and Otteson running for 43 yards.
Defensively, Jennings had six tackles and two quarterback sacks, while Deacon Pace had three tackles. Brave Pereira had two interceptions.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.