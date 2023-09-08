HERMISTON — Josh Woodard threw seven touchdowns passes — three to Rayce Reaves — as Richland escaped Kennison Field with a 56-49 Mid-Columbia Conference win Friday, Sept. 8, over Hermiston.

“It was so fun to be part of that game,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “The atmosphere at Hermiston was electric. It was pretty cool. It was a great battle. There were some crazy plays. I was proud of our kids, they never quit. We got down by two scores, but they never gave up.”

