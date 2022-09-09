RICHLAND — Josh Woodard threw three touchdowns, and Landon Charlton ran for two as Richland handed Hermiston a 48-7 Mid-Columbia Conference loss on Friday, Sept. 9 at the newly renovated Fran Rish Stadium.
“Our youth shows,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “We made some errors and let a good team capitalize on these errors and they beat us.”
Hermiston sophomore quarterback Isaac Corey threw for 197 yards, but he threw three interceptions — two of which were returned for touchdowns.
“He just tried to do too much,” Faaeteete said. “If he makes those plays, he looks like a genius. Sometimes you have to take the sack. You can’t turn the ball over and win games.”
The win gave Richland coach Mike Neidhold 108 victories since 2008, moving him to second on the all-time wins list behind Lonnie Pierson (129).
Tanner Schuster opened the scoring, catching a 10-yard pass from Woodard with 4:08 left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs answered 2 minutes later as Isaac Corey connected with Dale Krebs for an 11-yard touchdown pass, but that would be it for Hermiston.
Seth Shook intercepted Corey with 38 seconds left in the quarter and returned the ball 50 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead.
Richland’s defense scored once again, this time at the 7:33 mark of the second quarter on a 60-yard pick six by Schuster.
The Bombers finished the second half with two more touchdowns — a 67-yard pass from Woodard to Colson Mackey, and a 20-yard run by Woodard — to take a 34-7 lead at the half.
Charlton scored his first touchdown with :38 seconds left in the third, and the Bombers activated the running clock with 10 minutes to play in the fourth quarter after Charlton took the ball in from the 2-yard line to give Richland a 48-7 lead.
Krebs caught nine passes for 69 yards, while Landon Shilhanek caught four passes for 55 yards. The Bulldogs had a tough time running the ball, getting just 37 yards on 21 carries as a team. Ben Larson led Hermiston with eight carries for 16 yards.
“There’s tons of work to do,” Faaeteete said. “There is good stuff and bad. It’s back to the drawing board to get better.”
For Richland, Woodard threw for 277 yards, with Shook on the receiving end of four passes for 101 yards. Charlton led the ground game with 10 carries for 71 yards.
Hermiston (1-1) will host Walla Walla on Sept. 16.
