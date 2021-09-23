HERMISTON — The Hermiston Bulldogs still are looking for their first win after dropping a 48-0 Mid-Columbia Conference game to Richland on Friday, Sept. 24.
"If our defense could get some stops and not give up the deep ball, it would have been more effective," Hermiston coach Davis Faaeteete said. "We had great moments, but we weren't able to string together all those moments. We are so close at times."
The Bulldogs played without starting quarterback Chase Elliott, who was under the weather. In his place, freshman Isaac Corey got the start. He threw for 62 yards.
"I thought the young freshman played well," Faaeteete said. "He didn't try to do too much."
Sophomore Ben Larson ran for 48 yards and caught five passes for 14 yards for the Bulldogs.
"There was a time I looked down the sidelines, and there are eight or nine seniors out of commission," Faaeteete said. "Them being there is a testament to their faith in their teammates and how emotionally invested they are to the game. Ninety percent of our team on the field are sophomores. We are doing the best we can."
Richland quarterback Cameron Kitchens threw for 280 yards and five touchdowns, three of which went to Deacon Boyce, and two to Tanner Schuster.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.