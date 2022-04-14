PENDLETON — Just when Pendleton Athletic Director Mike Somnis thought the flood of coaches leaving the school had stopped, girls soccer coach Kiana Rickman was added to the list.
“It is what it is,” Somnis said. “Sometimes it goes in bunches. All of these decisions are life decisions, chance and timing. She’s a phenomenal teacher (history) and coach. She’s a big loss for our soccer program. We are going to miss her.”
Rickman’s husband, Nate, has been accepted to physical therapy school in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and still is waiting to hear from a program in Hawaii. The program is two years long.
“I’m sad,” Rickman said. “I have been here three years and time has really flown by. It was an awesome first job. I am excited for the next adventure.”
The Bucks will be dropping down to 4A and the Greater Oregon League this coming fall, and Rickman said she sees good things for the team.
“I’m so excited for them,” she said. “They will do amazing things. I think we built a really good culture in the program. Going into the GOL will be a good transition for them.”
The hardest part of stepping down for Rickman was telling her team.
“It was super hard to tell the girls,” she said. “I was dreading it. They were really mature about it.”
This past fall the Bucks were 11-4-1 overall and 7-2-1 in the Intermountain Conference. Rickman was named IMC Coach of the Year and the 5A state Coach of the Year.
Pendleton won its first-ever state playoff game — a 2-1 victory over Thurston — before losing a 4-0 battle to La Salle Prep in the 5A state quarterfinals. It also was the first year the Bucks had ever won 10 games in a season.
A true Buckaroo
Rickman (nee Sperl), a 2015 Pendleton graduate, went on to play soccer at Nebraska-Wesleyan University for the Prairie Wolves. She also had offers to play college basketball, but chose the sport she had been playing since she was 4 years old.
“I liked basketball games a lot,” she said. “I liked playing, but not set plays. My basketball coaches were awesome.”
Rickman finished her Pendleton soccer career with 31 goals and the school’s record for hat tricks in a season with three.
Rickman returned to Pendleton three years ago to teach and took over the soccer program two years ago.
It was a job she didn’t know she wanted.
“Troy Jerome (former athletic director) approached me about the job,” Rickman said. “He had to convince me. I didn’t know how long we would be here, and I didn’t know if I wanted the head job. I was so glad I did it. I had Rocky (Dillenburg) and Ty Burchard helping out my first year. This year, Dillon George helped me out. It was great having that experience behind me.”
Dillenburg was Rickman’s high school soccer and tennis coach her senior year.
“Most of my coaching style is based on what Rocky taught us,” Rickman said.
Rickman and her husband are high school sweethearts, having been together since their sophomore year in high school.
Nate Rickman was a standout swimmer for the Bucks. He was part of the 200-medley relay team, along with Jon Jennings, Layton Kirsch and Dylan Clemons, that placed fourth at the 5A state meet in 2015 with a time of 1:44.94.
He also placed fourth in the 50 meter freestyle and was part of the 200 freestyle relay team that placed second. The Bucks placed fifth in the team standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.