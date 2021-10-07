HEPPNER — The top-ranked Heppner Mustangs make a point of playing a tough preseason schedule.
They have been challenged by the likes of Toledo, Warrenton and Kennedy, so by the time they get to Blue Mountain Conference play, they are well-seasoned for whatever comes their way.
Riverside rolls into Heppner on Thursday, Oct. 7, for a conference game. The winless Pirates (0-4, 0-3 BMC) have been outscored 190-46 this season, while the Mustangs (5-0, 2-0) have allowed an average of eight points a game.
The Mustangs are coming off a 39-0 win over Weston-McEwen last week, while the Pirates are recovering from a 56-6 loss to Grant Union.
Regardless of the opponent, Heppner coach Greg Grant said preparation each week is the same.
“We approach every game the same with preparation,” said Grant, whose team has won 23 consecutive games dating to 2019. “We are working on fundamentals that we have seen lacking in play. We are trying to clean up our play and avoid penalties.”
Also Oct. 7, Dufur is at Pilot Rock.
The Rangers (3-2), coming off a 42-16 loss to Crane, go up against the Rockets (2-2), who have lost two in a row after losing a handful of players to injuries and suspensions.
South Wasco County at Echo — On Friday, Oct. 8, the 3-2 Cougars entertain the Huskies (2-3), who are coming off a 45-0 win over Dayville/Monument.
Echo, which suffered a 56-25 loss to Mitchell/Spray last week after winning three in a row, is the second-highest scoring team in Special District 4, averaging 36.6 points per game.
Also Oct. 8, Sherman is at Ione/Arlington, McLoughlin is at Ontario, and Weston-McEwen is at Irrigon.
