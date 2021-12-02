BOARDMAN — Riverside senior Layla Castillo was named the Special District 6 Player of the Year, and also earned first team all-state honors to cap a spectacular season.
Castillo, a midfielder/forward, led the team with 19 goals and two assists.
The Pirates won the SD6 title with a 9-1 record, and finished the season 11-3-1 overall. They beat Yamhill-Carlton 2-0 in the first round of the 3A/2A/1A state playoffs, then dropped a 4-0 game to top-ranked Oregon Episcopal in the quarterfinals.
Also earning SD6 first-team honors were senior defender Marta Barajas (1 goal), and sophomore defender Crystal Sanchez (1 goal) and sophomore defender Aleydis Torres (1 goal, 1 assist).
Honorable mention honors went to senior forward Valeria Echevarria.
Also named to the all-state team were Sanchez and Barajas, who were second-team selections.
“The girls had a great season,” Pirates coach Yvonne Torres said. “We made it to the quarterfinals and played a good game against the No. 1 team. This is the first year that three of Riverside’s girls soccer players have been nominated for all-state. Coach (Viviana) Colin and I are very proud of our girls and our team. We have made good progress and will continue to work hard in years to come.”
The Echo-Stanfield Cougars had four players selected to the SD6 first team — senior defender Jacque Kerns, sophomore midfielder McKenzie Rose, sophomore midfielder Mayela De La Fuente, and junior goalkeeper Maggie Sharp.
The Cougars finished 6-2-2 in SD6 play, and 6-7-2 overall. They lost to Oregon Episcopal 7-0 in the first round of the 3A/2A/1A state playoffs.
Also named to the first team was Umatilla senior forward Taylor Durfey.
Second-team honors went to Echo-Stanfield senior defender Morgan Gaines, junior forward Emily Hancock and senior defender Anaitza Mendez; Irrigon senior defender Liliana Angeles; and Umatilla junior midfielder Juliana Juaregui-Perez.
